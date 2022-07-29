Focus on the Community, North Daviess Back to School

www.wamwamfm.com
Related
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
wevv.com
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
WTHI
211 Services open for storm damage
KNOX & DAVIESS COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana 211 services have been activated to help with storm damage. In the wake of flood damage throughout the Wabash Valley, this report feature is likely to help communities damaged. Residents in Knox and Daviess counties can now report any damage from recent...
wamwamfm.com
Road Closure on Vista Lane in Washington
The City of Washington has announced an emergency road closure. City officials say Vista Lane between Douglass and Wagner will be closed until further notice. The closure is due to a culvert issue. Residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Hoosiers are continuing to speak up as the Indiana Special Session wraps up week one of discussion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Possible changes to the state's abortion laws are leading many people to speak up. Some are in favor of new restrictions but others are against them. This includes dozens of businesses throughout the state. One local business owner says it's important to advocate for your...
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 for Our Community with Washington Mayor Dave Rhoads
Washington Mayor Dave Rhoads joins us for an update from the City of Washington. Listen to the full broadcast here…
EVSC Board President meets with Amy Word
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer says he has met with Amy Word. She was taken into custody over the weekend after an investigation revealed alleged drug activity at a bar she owned. Later that afternoon, she was asked to resign from the board. Two days later, President Chris […]
WTHI
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
Everly Montgomery
Everly Kate Montgomery, 10, of Odon, Indiana, joined the angels in heaven on Friday, July 29th, 2022, unexpectedly. She was born on May 10th, 2012, in Evansville, Indiana, to Joel R. and Heather N. (Harp) Montgomery. Everly Kate was a member of the Odon Christian Church and a student at...
wamwamfm.com
Arnold Rinsch
It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Arnold in his home in Edina, Minnesota, after several years with dementia, surrounded by his beloved family on July 14, 2022, at the age of 81. Arnold was born in Freelandville, Indiana on May 27, 1941, the son of Arnold...
104.1 WIKY
Ascension St. Vincent Getting Their Own Police Department
Patient safety is top priority for Ascension St. Vincent hospital. That is the reason for adding an in-house police department. Two former Evansville police officers, Chief Chris Pugh and Sergeant Eric Hackworth are the first two on the hospital’s force. This new addition will take the stress off EPD...
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
Inside Indiana Business
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
14news.com
Crews responding to storm damage across Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties. CenterPoint Energy’s power outage map is showing 24,783 customers without power as of 10:45 p.m. Those outages include the...
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
36-year-old Miranda Bateman of Loogootee was arrested Saturday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. Bateman was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 22-year-old Amos Knepp of...
Amy Word asked to resign from EVSC board after arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was arrested overnight after police believe she was aware of drug distribution at a local bar she owned. Now, the EVSC Board of School Trustees President is requesting Amy Word resigns from the board EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg provided the following statement on behalf of EVSC […]
Comments / 0