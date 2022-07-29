ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Focus on the Community, North Daviess Back to School

 4 days ago
wevv.com

Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area

There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

211 Services open for storm damage

KNOX & DAVIESS COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana 211 services have been activated to help with storm damage. In the wake of flood damage throughout the Wabash Valley, this report feature is likely to help communities damaged. Residents in Knox and Daviess counties can now report any damage from recent...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Road Closure on Vista Lane in Washington

The City of Washington has announced an emergency road closure. City officials say Vista Lane between Douglass and Wagner will be closed until further notice. The closure is due to a culvert issue. Residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
WASHINGTON, IN
Daviess County, IN
Indiana Education
Daviess County, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC Board President meets with Amy Word

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer says he has met with Amy Word. She was taken into custody over the weekend after an investigation revealed alleged drug activity at a bar she owned. Later that afternoon, she was asked to resign from the board. Two days later, President Chris […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Everly Montgomery

Everly Kate Montgomery, 10, of Odon, Indiana, joined the angels in heaven on Friday, July 29th, 2022, unexpectedly. She was born on May 10th, 2012, in Evansville, Indiana, to Joel R. and Heather N. (Harp) Montgomery. Everly Kate was a member of the Odon Christian Church and a student at...
ODON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Arnold Rinsch

It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Arnold in his home in Edina, Minnesota, after several years with dementia, surrounded by his beloved family on July 14, 2022, at the age of 81. Arnold was born in Freelandville, Indiana on May 27, 1941, the son of Arnold...
EDINA, MN
104.1 WIKY

Ascension St. Vincent Getting Their Own Police Department

Patient safety is top priority for Ascension St. Vincent hospital. That is the reason for adding an in-house police department. Two former Evansville police officers, Chief Chris Pugh and Sergeant Eric Hackworth are the first two on the hospital’s force. This new addition will take the stress off EPD...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
NEWBURGH, IN
Inside Indiana Business

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array

Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Crews responding to storm damage across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties. CenterPoint Energy’s power outage map is showing 24,783 customers without power as of 10:45 p.m. Those outages include the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
ODON, IN
WTHI

Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

36-year-old Miranda Bateman of Loogootee was arrested Saturday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. Bateman was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 22-year-old Amos Knepp of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Amy Word asked to resign from EVSC board after arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was arrested overnight after police believe she was aware of drug distribution at a local bar she owned. Now, the EVSC Board of School Trustees President is requesting Amy Word resigns from the board EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg provided the following statement on behalf of EVSC […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

