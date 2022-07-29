JLL Arranges $82.5M Sale of The Mark Parsippany Apartments in Northern New Jersey

rebusinessonline.com
PCCP, Grand Peaks Acquire Two South Florida Apartment Communities Totaling 696 Units
PORT ST. LUCIE AND STUART, FLA. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Grand Peaks has purchased a two-property multifamily portfolio in South Florida. The portfolio comprises the 372-unit Village at Tradition in Port St. Lucie and the 324-unit Harbor Grove in Stuart. Both assets were delivered earlier this year and are currently in lease-up. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Units at both properties include granite countertops, tile backsplashes, washers and dryers, undermount sinks, gooseneck faucets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, 9-foot ceilings and patios or balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness centers, multi-purpose clubhouses, resort-style swimming pools, exterior storage and children’s play areas.
Kraus-Anderson Completes $38.6M Multifamily Project in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Development Co. has completed construction of MODA on Raymond, a $38.6 million multifamily project located at the corner of Raymond and University avenues in St. Paul. Designed by UrbanWorks Architecture, the development houses 220 market-rate apartment units and 2,314 square feet of commercial space. The six-story property is located one block from the Green Line station in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood. Units at MODA on Raymond range from 361 to 1,180 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor courtyard, pool, clubroom, rooftop patio, convenience market, pet wash and dog run. Monthly rents start at $1,077 for studios.
Morgan Properties Acquires Two Midwest Multifamily Portfolios for $410M
ILLINOIS AND INDIANA — Morgan Properties has acquired two multifamily portfolios totaling eight communities and 2,986 units in Illinois and Indiana for $410 million. With the addition of these new assets, Morgan Properties now owns and operates 2,035 units in Illinois, 3,692 units in Indiana and more than 95,000 units nationwide.
