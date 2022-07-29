JLL Arranges $82.5M Sale of The Mark Parsippany Apartments in Northern New Jersey

PORT ST. LUCIE AND STUART, FLA. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Grand Peaks has purchased a two-property multifamily portfolio in South Florida. The portfolio comprises the 372-unit Village at Tradition in Port St. Lucie and the 324-unit Harbor Grove in Stuart. Both assets were delivered earlier this year and are currently in lease-up. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Units at both properties include granite countertops, tile backsplashes, washers and dryers, undermount sinks, gooseneck faucets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, 9-foot ceilings and patios or balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness centers, multi-purpose clubhouses, resort-style swimming pools, exterior storage and children’s play areas.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO