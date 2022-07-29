ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

From brisket poppers to pork mac waffles: Here are the Taste of Galesburg 2022 food champs

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago
GALESBURG — And the winners are ...

Here are the food category champions from Taste of Galesburg 2022 on Thursday night in Downtown Galesburg.

Best Drink

Jamaica (Sweet Hibiscus Drink) - La Cantinita

Best Appetizer

Brisket Poppers - Smokin’ Willies BBQ

Best Brisket

Brisket Sliders - Smokin’ Willies BBQ

Best Pork Dish

Pork Mac Waffle - Henn House BBQ

Best Chicken Dish

Chicken Street Taco - La Cantinita

Best Seafood Dish

Baja Crispy Shrimp Tacos - Iron Spike Brewing Company

Favorite things about Galesburg living?We asked, and here are 33 to start with

Best Beef Dish (Steak)

Street Taco-Steak - La Cantinita

Best Beef Dish (Ground)

(Tie) Mexican Empanada - Tres Café

Meatballs with Marinara Sauce - Prairie Street Pasta

Best Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich - 156 East Bar and Grill

Best Side Dish

Fresh Veggie Pasta Salad - Big Catz BBQ

Best Dessert (Ice Cream)

Dessert Crepe - Landmark Café and Creperie

Best Dessert (Other)

Summer Berry Stack Dessert - Iron Spike Brewing Company

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

