Terrell Hills, TX

Suspect arrested in woman’s death said she ‘didn’t mean for any of that to happen,’ records show

KSAT 12
 4 days ago
www.ksat.com

RadarOnline

Victim Shot Through Wall Said ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say

According to police, a convicted felon was allegedly playing with a gun at a home in Texas when it fired and a bullet fatally struck a woman in the next room, Radar has learned.The Texas Rangers arrested Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, shortly after midnight on July 28 and charged her with murder and an illegal weapons count in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old April Angel Longoria in Terrill Hills.Around 4:30 the previous morning, police responding to a shooting at a duplex apartment found Longoria fatally shot.Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man stabbed during altercation just north of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed during an altercation late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near North Flores and North Laredo Street, just north of downtown. According to police, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday. Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pines apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
