Suspect arrested in woman’s death said she ‘didn’t mean for any of that to happen,’ records show

www.ksat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
Victim Shot Through Wall Said ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say
According to police, a convicted felon was allegedly playing with a gun at a home in Texas when it fired and a bullet fatally struck a woman in the next room, Radar has learned.The Texas Rangers arrested Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, shortly after midnight on July 28 and charged her with murder and an illegal weapons count in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old April Angel Longoria in Terrill Hills.Around 4:30 the previous morning, police responding to a shooting at a duplex apartment found Longoria fatally shot.Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in head-on crash that killed 18-year-old, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old woman was arrested following a head-on crash that killed an 18-year-old man on the Southeast Side over the weekend. Priscilla Guerrero was charged with intoxication manslaughter, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Guerrero was detained at the scene early Saturday because she was...
KSAT 12
Man killed during altercation in South Side parking lot identified by authorities
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation on Sunday morning. Luis Enrique Flores was shot multiple times around 3 a.m. in a parking lot in the 4900 block of South Flores Street, near Beatrice Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Helotes woman convicted of killing husband in 2016 back in jail four years after being released from prison
SAN ANTONIO – A Helotes woman convicted of murder in the 2013 death of her husband is back in jail four years after she was released from prison. This time, a fraud charge landed Frances Hall in the Bexar County Jail. Hall, 59, spent two years behind bars following...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed during altercation just north of downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed during an altercation late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near North Flores and North Laredo Street, just north of downtown. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Suspect fires several shots at apartment complex, dies on scene, Boerne officials say
BOERNE – The Boerne Police Department has identified a suspect who took his own life after an apartment complex shooting. Boerne police responded to reports of shots fired at 150 Medical Drive around 1:46 p.m. Monday. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene. A 36-year-old man...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man caught on camera beating his dog gets 25-year prison term
SAN ANTONIO – A 56-year-old San Antonio man who was caught on camera punching and kicking his young Rottweiler on the front porch of his home was sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to an Animal Care Services news release, Frank Javier Fonseca was sentenced in June and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
KTSA
Bexar County Deputies find hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, arrest two during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a routine traffic stop but it turned into a big bust for Bexar County Deputies. Rebecca Kosakowski and Lenora Salas were pulled over for a traffic violation in West Bexar County Wednesday. The deputy grew suspicious of some of the items he saw in the vehicle so he called for help in searching the vehicle.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed while working out at North Side gym, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a gunman went up to him while he worked out at a North Side gym and shot him, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the shooting in the 7100 block of Blanco Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday. Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pines apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
3 people accused of dumping body found in bin last month outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested three members of a family who they believe played a role in dumping the body of a murdered woman outside a vacant West Side home last month. Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were...
KSAT 12
2 men accused of stealing man’s work truck at knifepoint in King William neighborhood, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint in the King William neighborhood of downtown. The robbery happened at 7 a.m. on July 20 in the 100 block of East Sheridan St., not far from the San Antonio River and King William Street.
KSAT 12
‘A nightmare’: Two girls testify against father accused of killing their mother
SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago began on Tuesday with testimony from his two young daughters. Jorge Izquierdo is charged with the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Cora Nickel. Nickel was found with a single gunshot wound to the...
Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday. Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing. The judge will decide whether to keep him...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect who gunned down man working out at North Side gym identified
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of gunning a man down while working out at a North Side gym on Monday has been identified. Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, 32, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with murder. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness...
KSAT 12
Murder suspect arrested in Pleasanton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pleasanton, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. On July 27, the body of Joe Hernandez was discovered on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community. ACSO obtained a warrant for...
KSAT 12
Driver, passenger flee after crashing car into West Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two suspects after they crashed their car into a home on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Officers were called around 3 a.m. to a home in the 3400 block of South Laredo Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of the crash.
Comments / 5