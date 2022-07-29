Beyoncé Hits a Seductive Sweet Spot on ‘Renaissance’

www.sfgate.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
Still unafraid of a fight, the Chicks dive into messy divorce at Bay Area concert
Nearly two decades later and the Chicks are still "Not Ready to Make Nice."
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Veteran Sitcom Actress, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her...
