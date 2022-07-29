Push to tighten abortion ban bill fails in Indiana Senate

www.fortwaynesnbc.com
Kansas votes to preserve abortion rights in first post-Roe v. Wade election test
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected an effort to remove abortion protections from the state's constitution, a resounding win for the abortion rights movement in the first statewide electoral test since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Washington Examiner
'Whatever the voters choose': Manchin refuses to endorse Democrats keeping control of Congress
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remained neutral when asked Sunday whether he hopes Democrats keep control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. Manchin, a centrist senator who sometimes frustrates his Democratic colleagues by opposing legislation favored by the liberal wing of the party, instead touted his ability to work with members across the aisle.
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pat Cipollone, a White House counsel to former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, ABC News reported on Tuesday.
