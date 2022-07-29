ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Push to tighten abortion ban bill fails in Indiana Senate

By The Associated Press
fortwaynesnbc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Whatever the voters choose': Manchin refuses to endorse Democrats keeping control of Congress

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remained neutral when asked Sunday whether he hopes Democrats keep control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. Manchin, a centrist senator who sometimes frustrates his Democratic colleagues by opposing legislation favored by the liberal wing of the party, instead touted his ability to work with members across the aisle.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy