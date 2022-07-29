Activision Removes Dog/Wolf Skin From CoD: Warzone Blog Post But Doesn't Explain Why

www.gamespot.com
Sony Worries Players Could Jump To Xbox If Microsoft Owns Call Of Duty
Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard is currently being scrutinized by regulatory bodies across the world, and in Brazil, Sony's official response to that government's questions has been published. According to those documents, Sony believes that once Microsoft owns the Call of Duty franchise as part of the acquisition, it'll have the power to influence users' console choices.
Activision Says That "Premium Paid Content" Is Coming To Call Of Duty In 2023
Activision has confirmed that new "premium content" for Call of Duty is planned for 2023. Activision commented on the series and its plans, referencing its teams and studios preparing to support its games with "substantial live operations" for next year and beyond. "Across the Call of Duty ecosystem, the teams...
The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users
On July 21, EA published an update to The Sims 4's policy regarding modding and content creation. While the post stated that EA understands mods are an "important part" of the player experience and outlined how players can re-enable mods following them being automatically disabled after The Sims 4's newest update, it also established a new set of rules for content creators and modders--and not everyone is happy about them.
Overwatch 2 $45 Microtransactions Were Randomized For Survey, Blizzard Says
A recent Overwatch 2 microtransaction survey asking players how likely they would be to purchase various pricey cosmetics is "not indicative of the final pricing," according to Blizzard. The survey, posted by Twitter user Portergauge, has caused a stir in the Overwatch community, as it asks players if they would...
Diablo Immortal Player Paid To Win Too Much, Can No Longer Find PvP Matches
One Diablo Immortal player who spent thousands of dollars in order to "pay to win" at Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG can no longer matchmake with other players for the game's PvP battlegrounds. Diablo Immortal's pay-to-win mechanics have been well documented. Players can purchase legendary crests to not only get the...
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
Call Of Duty’s 2023 Plans Teased | GameSpot News
In a statement during its Q2 2022 earnings report, Activision said, "Across the Call of Duty ecosystem, the teams are well positioned to support these launches with substantial live operations, while also continuing development of new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond.”. Over on Twitter Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said,...
EA Says The Sims 4 Modders Can Still Run Early-Access Period For Custom Content
While many The Sims 4 custom content creators were concerned EA's new policies would prevent them from monetizing their creations through early-access periods, the company has confirmed this is not the case. In an email to GameSpot, an EA representative stated that early-access periods are not prohibited under the company's new policies regarding monetization.
Diablo Immortal To Receive New Content Every Two Weeks
Diablo Immortal Season 3 is set to start August 4, with Blizzard using the update as an opportunity to clarify its content plans for the mobile ARPG moving forward. New content updates will come to the game every two weeks and come in two different forms, Blizzard said in its latest blog post. The game's upcoming Season 3 update is what Blizzard calls a "mini update," and will incorporate future battle pass seasons, seasonal events, and various feature updates. Major updates, on the other hand, will bring new core gameplay features, storyline expansions, in-game events, and more.
Kingdom Draw
Halo Infinite's Open World Was Scaled Back From Original Vision
Halo Infinite's open world was significantly minimized, a fact trending again after 343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten spoke on the Game Maker's Notebook, a podcast by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. In the podcast, Staten explained the main motivating factor behind such reductions was because the...
Escape Yourself
Third Wild
AEW: Fight Forever Amazon Listing Reveals Multiple Game Modes And New Features
An Amazon listing has appeared for AEW: Fight Forever, the first-ever official video game of All Elite Wrestling, and it has confirmed a few of the upcoming grappler's main game modes and features. The listing says the game will include "deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas," as well...
Call Of Duty's Most Overpowered Weapons Of All Time, Ranked
With nearly two decades under its belt, the Call of Duty franchise has featured some fairly memorable guns over the years, but those weapons have not always been perfectly balanced. Some of Call of Duty's most unforgettable moments come from either the absolute fun or frustration of having completely overpowered weapons disrupting the game's multiplayer. From shotguns that acted like snipers to assault rifles with laser-beam precision, some of Call of Duty's weapons had no right to be so good. Here we look back and break down some of the most ridiculously overpowered and popular weapons to ever be featured in a Call of Duty game.
MapleStory M Adds A New Playable Character And More For Its Summer Update Part 2
MapleStory M's newest update celebrates the mobile MMO's four-year anniversary with a new playable character, Kinesis, and a number of in-game birthday events. Kinesis is a magic user who accidentally pulled his town into the Maple World after a frightening encounter with the white mage. He has made it his mission to protect the citizens of his hometown and help them find their way home. He is available to all players after they download the July 27 update.
Apex Legends Mobile Pythas Error Control Phase Heist Guide
Pythas Error Control--Apex Legends Mobile's latest Phase Heist event--is finally here, and has brought with it a bevy of new cosmetic items for the popular mobile game. These rewards consist almost entirely of Legendary- and Eternal-tier cosmetics, so this event is definitely one worth checking out, even for players who don't normally buy premium cosmetics.
Another World Quest
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
