Library likely broke Open Meetings Law in bid to fire Lafayette librarian

Judge says Crowley police chief candidate meets residency requirements despite claims otherwise
Acadia Parish judge determined Monday that a candidate for Police Chief of Crowley met the residency requirements
Council chairs seek to clarify M-P’s request for AG opinion on interim appointment
The gist: Just days after Mayor-President Josh Guillory asked the attorney general to weigh in on whether the council chairs can appoint an interim M-P while he is in rehab, the councils are seeking to clarify his request in their own letter to the AG. Get caught up, quickly. As...
Lafayette Mayor-President’s absence discussed at first meeting since entering rehab
The Lafayette parish and city councils have asked the La. Attorney General's Office to consider their points of view as the consolidated government awaits a legal opinion over whether or not Mayor-President Josh Guillory can retain leadership while in rehab.
brproud.com
Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools not following Diocese of Lafayette’s handbook decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Lafayette has put a “Sexual Identity Policy” into its handbook for the upcoming school year. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is not following the Diocese of Lafayette in regards to this policy. The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge said there is no such policy in their school system.
Can You ID Man Who Allegedly Dumped Trash into Vermilion River?
A man was caught on camera allegedly dumping trash into a Lafayette river. Images are grainy (as they were taken from a distance), but authorities are hoping that someone recognizes the man in the photos. The photos were taken on the Vermilion River at the Rotary Point Park boat launch.
KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
Louisiana Avenue Extension To Gloria Switch Set For Completion, No Set Dates Yet
For several years, the Louisiana Avenue Extension North of I-10 has been a topic of many conversations from “Is Super 1 Foods still coming?” to “Are they ever going to finish Louisiana Avenue To Gloria Switch?” Well, we can tell you that Super 1 Foods doesn’t appear to be happening, whomp whomp; but the extension of Louisiana Ave. North to Gloria Switch is actually in the works to happen, finally.
Lafayette Parish residents express frustration with ongoing clogged drainage ditches
Home owners in the River Woods Subdivision in Lafayette Parish frustrated
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Multiple Lafayette Residents Warning Others About Man in Blue Car—Here’s What He’s Actually Up To
Have you been paid a visit by a man in a blue Hyundai?. If not, you may get a visit sooner than later—especially if you live in the Carencro/Scott areas of Lafayette Parish. Earlier this week, a mother warned her Facebook friends to watch their surroundings after a man pulled into their driveway after seeing her daughter outside. She says the man looked around their home before she told him to leave "four times" before he could get up to their deck.
University Ave. & Willow Construction For New 73,000 Sq. Ft. Truman Early Childhood Education Center Planned For North Lafayette In 2023
We originally posted this article back in April of 2022. Lots of people are asking about the activity at University Avenue & Willow. Below are the details. A new 73,000 square foot campus for Truman Early Learning Center will be coming soon to the high-profile corner of N. University Avenue & Willow Street in North Lafayette.
KTBS
In Baton Rouge, one city worker put in for more than 2,600 hours of overtime in one year as auditor raises red flags
(The Center Square) – An emergency medical service supervisor in Baton Rouge made $87,701 in annual overtime on average from 2019 through 2021, working an average of 2,455 hours in overtime each year. A deputy shift supervisor has been one of the city’s top-paid employees since 2019, according to...
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
Crowd funding account created for beloved local bartender
Over the past 40 years or so, many visitors and residents in Downtown Lafayette have enjoyed an Old Fashioned crafted by a bartender known as "Mr. Cliff."
Broussard Police Arrest Elderly Man in Homicide Case
69-year-old Edward Lee has been taken into custody following a brief standoff with Broussard Police who were responding to a report of someone being shot. It turns out the person that was shot died from a single gunshot wound and was found inside his/her home in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street, where officers had responded. The victim's identity has not been released yet pending notification of kin.
Person Attempts to Jump From Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital Parking Garage
We are following a developing story from a parking garage at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital. A number of folks on social media reported on Sunday afternoon that a person jumped from a parking garage at the Lafayette hospital. We reached out to the Lafayette Police Department and they issued the...
Police investigating ATM robberies in Washington, Lewisburg
St. Landry Parish authorities have confirmed two ATM robberies in the area within the last 24 hours. It is unknown whether the two are connected at this time.
Eyewitness recounts deadly Broussard shooting
Broussard Police have a brief standoff after a suspect fatally shot someone Sunday night.
RPD warns against driver’s license scams
Rayne Police Department warns the public to use caution when sending driver's license pictures amongst multiple scams.
