ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana

By Bristol
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss Country 93.7

South Bossier Bridge Closure Could Make Traffic Nuts This Week

Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader

SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier City, LA
Government
City
Franklinton, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Pearl River, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Amite City, LA
City
Kentwood, LA
City
Bogalusa, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ponchatoula, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
Shreveport, LA
Government
City
Bossier City, LA
KTBS

Shreveport resident challenges Mayor Perkins' candidacy

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport resident is objecting to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ candidacy for re-election and has put that challenge in the form of a lawsuit. Francis Deal on Friday morning filed suit against Perkins, alleging the mayor used false information when he qualified for office last week. Deal also accuses Perkins of indicating on his candidacy notice that he filed state income tax returns for the past five years when state records say otherwise.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
The Associated Press

Big Louisiana coastal restoration projects continue

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has completed one of its biggest coastal restoration projects yet, and is at work on even bigger ones. The dredge used to suck up sediment from the Gulf of Mexico to add 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of habitat to sites in the Terrebonne Basin is now at work in the Mississippi River, doing the same for a 1,600-acre (650-hectare) project that’s further east and named for a historic Plaquemines Parish outlet called Spanish Pass, officials said last week.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
GARYVILLE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Nationwide Report

Man seriously injured after a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

Man seriously injured after a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a man suffered serious injuries following a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on Louisiana Highway 3132 between Walker Road and West 70th Street westbound [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#North Louisiana#Redneck#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Catfish#Walmart Super Centers#Delta Airlines
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Attorney General files appeal in ongoing abortion legal case

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is taking his fight to enforce Louisiana’s ban on abortions to the First Circuit Court of Appeals. Landry filed an appeal Friday morning and is also requesting an expedited consideration to stop Louisiana’s three abortion clinics from performing procedures while the case is under appeal. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

This Shreveport Man Is an Elementary Teacher… And A TikTok STAR

To TikTok he’s known as Leigh McNasty.. but, Leigh McClendon is also an elementary teacher in Shreveport. @leigh_mcnasty Kids say some of the most random things… #kids #teachers #teacher #teachersoftiktok #school ♬ original sound – Leigh McClendon. @leigh_mcnasty Kids say the most random things #kids #parenting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Were There Sparks in First Shreveport Mayoral Forum?

All 10 candidates showed up for the first Shreveport Mayoral forum. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana held the forum Thursday evening to a packed gymnasium. The forum was scheduled to present 7 questions with each candidate having 1 minute to respond. But after introductions, and in order to keep within the established time frame, there was only time for 5 questions.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Multiple Big Wins

The Mega Millions website is now showing a new jackpot of $20 million for next Tuesday's drawing. The site also acknowledges that one ticket matched all the numbers necessary to claim the $.1.2 billion dollar jackpot. The point of sale location for that ticket has not been released. However, we anticipated that information to be forthcoming within the next few hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

New Louisiana marijuana laws go into effect on August 1st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1st, Louisiana police will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person’s home without a warrant. In addition, smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal. These two laws, among many others that were passed in this […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy