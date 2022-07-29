Of course Haas updates copy Ferrari - Steiner

Read on racer.com
‘I find it stressful’: Lewis Hamilton reveals he dislikes driving outside of F1
Lewis Hamilton has made the startling admission that he does not like driving on normal roads because he finds it too stressful. Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine in an article published on Monday, the seven-time Formula One world champion said: “I just think that I find it stressful. I try not to do things that don’t add to my life.”
Tanak holds off hard-charging Rovanpera on WRC Rally Finland’s penultimate leg
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak is just 27.3 competitive miles away from his third Rally Finland victory after keeping a charging Kalle Rovanpera at bay during Saturday’s penultimate leg. But with only 8.6s separating the pair on the fastest round of the FIA World Rally Championship, Tanak knows he’ll need to keep it on the edge over Sunday’s four stages.
Yamaha’s Morbidelli aims for second-half MotoGP rebound
While Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team racer Fabio Quartararo currently holds down the top position in the rider standings for the MotoGP World Championship, the young Frenchman’s teammate, veteran Franco Morbidelli, has struggled mightily to keep pace over the first half of the season. A distant 19th in points, the Italian rider who was runner-up in the 2020 MotoGP championship has not been able to come to terms and get his head wrapped around Yamaha’s YZR-M1 in 2022, and concedes it has been a colossal challenge.
Albuquerque, Hawksworth claim Road America IMSA poles
Filipe Albuquerque put in a blistering lap to claim pole position for tomorrow’s 2h40 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race with a 1m48.915s in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura — the only driver breaking into the 48s as he averaged 133.8mph around the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit. Albuquerque was nearly a second clear of WTR’s championship rival, the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura, which Tom Blomqvist qualified in third.
IMSA, iRacing announce eSports series
IMSA has unveiled the series’ next foray into eSports with the introduction of the IMSA eSports Global Championship. The four-race season will feature multi-driver teams in multi-class races with GT3 and TCR machinery. “The IMSA Esports Global Championship is the next step in our esports presence after the success...
Veach on comeback trail from Indy Lights coaching to midget racing
Zach Veach has been searching for his next move in motor racing. The Ohioan trained extensively on the Mazda Road to Indy, won plenty of races, found a sponsor in Gainbridge to take to Andretti Autosport to fund a three-year run in IndyCar, and turned his attention to IMSA and sports car endurance racing when his open-wheel journey came to a premature conclusion.
Wetherill, Holland take GT Americas race two wins in Nashville
GT America powered by AWS finished off the Music City Grand Prix weekend in front of packed stands and under overcast skies. Ambient temperatures and humidity were quite a bit higher than Saturday’s twilight run, making for vastly different conditions to race through. SRO3. A pre-race mechanical issue for...
Door still open for Piastri at Alpine despite dispute
Alpine is still open to running Oscar Piastri in 2023 despite the dispute with McLaren over his contract status and the Australian stating he will not race for the team. Piastri was named as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Monday after the Spaniard signed for Aston Martin, but the Alpine reserve driver issued a response that he had not approved the announcement and would not be staying with the team. That is due to Piastri having signed a contract with McLaren to replace Daniel Ricciardo next year, although talks are ongoing regarding Ricciardo’s departure.
Ganassi Cadillacs to the fore in second Road America practice
The second practice session at Road America for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was interrupted by a long red flag for track repairs. With 48 minutes left in the 1h45m session, asphalt on the back side of the Turn 1 exit curb began to break up — asphalt laid outside the racing surface to help stop errant cars. The runoff patch is well used by most drivers as extra track surface at the berm, and tires caused chunks of asphalt to spread out of the hole created by the disintegration.
Paretta Autosport adds Monterey entry with De Silvestro
Paretta Autosport and its partners at Ed Carpenter Racing will add a fourth event to its NTT IndyCar season with the No. 16 Chevy. Making its debut at Road America, Paretta’s Simona De Silvestro raced at Mid-Ohio and was meant to close the three-race program this weekend in Nashville, but a new end to the 2022 journey has been confirmed for Monterey, with an announcement of sponsorship forthcoming.
Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead
A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
Tanak soaks up Rovanpera pressure to win WRC Rally Finland
Ott Tanak secured Rally Finland victory on Sunday afternoon with a near-perfect drive under pressure from a charging Kalle Rovanpera. The win gives Hyundai Motorsport its first ever triumph in the FIA World Rally Championship’s fastest event. Tanak led from the second stage of the Jyvaskyla-based event to finish...
Foss, Koch; Lewis, Block take Michelin Pilot Challenge wins at Road America
The Road America 240 got off to a rough start but featured a frenetic finish, with Eric Foss and Kenton Koch muscling their way to the overall and Grand Sport (GS) class win in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race. Driving the No. 56 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4, Koch...
OPINION: Table set for another epic IMSA fight to the finish
The 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title came down to the final corners of the last lap of the season. After 10 races and 10 hours of racing at Petit Le Mans, it came down to whether Ricky Taylor could pass Felipe Nasr. He didn’t, and Nasr, Pipo Derani and the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac claimed the championship over Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura — by just nine points, or a difference of 0.2 percent of the AXR team’s 3407-point total.
On-the-limit Tanak holds slender WRC Rally Finland lead after rapid-fire Friday
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak kept his cool under increasing pressure from Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi to hold a slim lead after Friday’s frenetic opening leg of Rally Finland, the fastest event on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar. Estonian Tanak – twice a winner of this classic gravel fixture...
IMSA Road America pre-race news and notes
Chip Ganassi Racing was aided by the early qualifying for today’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America in repairing the damage from Sebastien Bourdais’s accident in the No. 01 Cadillac. The car needed work on at least three corners after the session, but by 5pm the team had suspension back on and the car sitting on the setup pads.
R. Taylor puts Acura ahead in first Road America IMSA practice
After Cadillacs headed the field for most of the first practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road America, Ricky Taylor jumped to the top of the time charts with a 1m50.539s lap, an average of 131.84mph around the 4.084-mile, 14-turn circuit in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Motorsports Acura.
IMSA Diverse Driver Scholarship winner Jaden Conwright: "We've shown well"
IMSA has announced the finalists for its second Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The first recipient of that scholarship, Jaden Conwright, is approaching the end of his season as the scholarship winner, and in his assessment, despite some difficulties, is that it’s been a good one for the driver of the No.42 NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huyracán GT3 in the GTD category.
Vasser Sullivan, Winward take GT victories at Road America
Pfaff Motorsports appeared to make the call of the race among the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO contenders, bringing Mathieu Jaminet in just before a full-course yellow came out with 54m left in the 2h40 minute IMSA Fastlane.com SportsCar Weekend at Road America. Putting left-side tires on the No....
Mazda unveils 2023 MX-5 Cup schedule
The 2023 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires schedule was unveiled Friday at IMSA’s State of the Sport presentation. Mazda’s signature spec series will continue to hold a 14-race championship over seven events starting in January at Daytona International Speedway and ending in October at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
