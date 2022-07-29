Of course Haas updates copy Ferrari - Steiner

Alpine is still open to running Oscar Piastri in 2023 despite the dispute with McLaren over his contract status and the Australian stating he will not race for the team. Piastri was named as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Monday after the Spaniard signed for Aston Martin, but the Alpine reserve driver issued a response that he had not approved the announcement and would not be staying with the team. That is due to Piastri having signed a contract with McLaren to replace Daniel Ricciardo next year, although talks are ongoing regarding Ricciardo’s departure.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO