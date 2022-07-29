Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat Friday but welcome changes this weekend!

www.actionnewsnow.com
Related
KTAR.com
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
foxla.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
2news.com
Storm Chances with Rain Likely
After a prolonged period of hot weather some cooler air will move in on Monday. As the weather pattern changes more moisture will move into northern Nevada as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 90’s with mostly cloudy skies and a thirty percent chance for rain and thunderstorms. The first half of the day will be dry in Reno, but the later half will pose a threat of storms. Most of the activity and the bulk of the rain will fall south of Highway 50 the next few days, but more moisture will move north over the next 48 hours. The ridge that brought as all of the heat this past week is finally moving east allowing for the wind flow and jet stream to change direction. The storms will follow the path of the jet stream and come up from the south on Sunday.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes
YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
Interior Northern California bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
Much of interior Northern California is baking, with scorching temperatures pushing as high as 113 degrees.
Laist.com
LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Unlike most days here in sunny...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saturday & Sunday: First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential
The First Alert Weather Team has extended a Weather Alert through Sunday at 7 p.m. as the threat of flooding continues around the desert, mountains, and Inland Empire. The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a flash flooding warning for Joshua Tree until 1:15 PM PDT. KESQ Storms have crossed through the High Desert The post Saturday & Sunday: First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential appeared first on KESQ.
KDRV
Red Flag Warning shutting down Prescott Park for several hours in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- Because of current weather conditions across Southern Oregon, the US National Weather Service Medford Oregon has issued a Red Flag Warning for Medford from 2-8 p.m. today (July 30). According to Medford City Officials, Prescott Park will be closed to the public throughout the duration of this warning.
International Business Times
Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during severe storm
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during the severe storm that rolled through Colorado on Wednesday night. The storm hit one neighborhood in Estes Park, trapping cars in the street and leaving standing water. The hail was so deep the city used heavy equipment to clear the street. A number of basements also flooded. The storm caused damage in other parts of the state, including flash flooding and hail damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. On Thursday, the First Alert Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day because of the danger of flash flooding from severe storms. There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon could be forced to close if thunderstorms move near the Grizzly Creek scar. For Denver and the Front Range, the best chance for thunderstorms producing heavy rain and possible street flooding on Thursday will be after noon and before midnight.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
KCRA.com
New 'State of the Lake' report highlights major changes happening in the waters of Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For over 50 years, researchers with the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) have been carefully observing the waters of Lake Tahoe. This week, the annual "State of the Lake" report was released. According to UC Davis TERC director Geoffrey Schladow, 2021 data...
Mount Shasta Herald
Out-of-control creek threatens to dry up Siskiyou County town
Flash floods rushing down Mt. Shasta have put an entire town's water supply in jeopardy and could hamper its volunteer fire department should a fire break out. The potential calamity is playing out in the small Siskiyou County town of McCloud where on the outskirts sits a system of pipes that carry pure spring water to residents' taps and fire hydrants.
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
flipboard.com
This Rural Road Trip Will Lead You To Some Of The Best Countryside Hidden Gems In Northern California
Road trip! It’s a phrase heard often in many iconic comedy movies as well as between friends and family who are ready to get out and explore. In this …
Comments / 0