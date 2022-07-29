www.wdayradionow.com
Related
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police release names of officers involved in Mapleton shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department are releasing the names of four officers involved in yesterday's shooting in Mapleton. The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in Mapleton and set up a perimeter around the scene. During the incident, the Sheriff's Office requested assistance, and multiple agencies, including the four Fargo officers, responded to the area. Cass County Sheriff Jessie Jahner says an armed individual in the area was experiencing what he described as a "mental health crisis", which was eventually linked to the prior gunshots.
Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County
MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a […]
kvrr.com
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
kvrr.com
Man Armed With Rifle Shot And Killed By Officers In Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer has shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle in Mapleton, North Dakota. Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired after 10 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue North. Officers arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
wdayradionow.com
Mapleton standoff ends in officer-involved shooting
(Mapleton, ND) -- What began as a report of gunshots just after 10:30 a.m. Monday ended with one person dead after officers fatally shot a suicidal male in Mapleton, located just 20 minutes west of Fargo, in Cass County. "At or around the same time, we received a report that...
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
wdayradionow.com
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
wdayradionow.com
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
lakesarearadio.net
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Toddler rescued after nearly drowning at Otter Tail County lake
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- A toddler is in stable condition after a near drowning at an Otter Tail County lake. Authorities say the two-year-old boy was found face down in the water late Sunday morning at Sand Lake. A visitor who was also a firefighter started CPR while 911 was called.
kvrr.com
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Fire: Check outlets ahead of mini heat wave
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is urging caution with outlet usage after a close call Sunday evening. Crews were called to The Haven apartments off 12th Street East around 10:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment, to find an outlet singed from overuse.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo man dies in Cass County motorcycle crash
(Horace, ND) -- A Fargo man has died following a motorcycle crash two miles south of Horace late Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the 75-year-old man was headed was eastbound on County Highway 16 around 3:52 p.m, a mile and a half west of County Highway 17 when he left the roadway and entered the south ditch.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash identified
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus, of Fargo, ND has died after running off the road on a motorcycle. The crash happened near Horace around 4 p.m. Sunday. Bekkerus was riding near Highways 16 & 17 when his motorcycle ran off the road and then drove into...
kfgo.com
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
DL-Online
Authorities identify two Detroit Lakes men seriously injured in I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO — Authorities have identified the two men from Detroit Lakes, Minn., who were seriously injured Friday, July 29, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Fargo. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 351, close to the University Drive area when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a 2014 Kenworth truck tractor and trailer that was slowing down in the middle lane as traffic slowed due to road construction.
valleynewslive.com
Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A detached row of garages at an apartment complex at 1517 34th St S caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. The garages were heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say strong winds pushed...
Comments / 0