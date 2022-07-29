(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department are releasing the names of four officers involved in yesterday's shooting in Mapleton. The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in Mapleton and set up a perimeter around the scene. During the incident, the Sheriff's Office requested assistance, and multiple agencies, including the four Fargo officers, responded to the area. Cass County Sheriff Jessie Jahner says an armed individual in the area was experiencing what he described as a "mental health crisis", which was eventually linked to the prior gunshots.

