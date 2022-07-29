When You Want to Be Cooler, Do You Turn the Air Up or Down?

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Delimex, delicious, fresh and authentic Mexican street food, is redefining the frozen aisle with help from consumer insights. With the Frozen Snack Category being a $6B category and Mexican inspired snacks being a large amount of that growth,* the brand listened to its fans and made changes to inspire authenticity. Beginning this month, the brand is debuting refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling for the perfectly balanced bite of crispy, savory tortilla to filling ratio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005142/en/ Delimex, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is redefining the frozen aisle this summer with refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling. (Photo: Business Wire)

