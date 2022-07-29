When You Want to Be Cooler, Do You Turn the Air Up or Down?

mykisscountry937.com
Deer Perfectly Hurdles Shopping Carts Before Smashing Through Louisiana Store Window
One animal had no-eye-deer what it got itself into after it found itself trapped in… The post Deer Perfectly Hurdles Shopping Carts Before Smashing Through Louisiana Store Window appeared first on Outsider.
10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer
Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
Bass Pro Shops Fishing for Trouble After ‘Lifetime Guarantee’ Goes Sideways
Click here to read the full article. A Missouri consumer filed a class action lawsuit against Bass Pro Shops claiming the fishing, hunting and outdoor retailer misrepresented a lifetime warranty for one of its wool socks. Kent Slaughter of Springfield, Mo. alleges in his complaint that the company fraudulently advertises a “lifetime guarantee” warranty suggesting that a buyer of the RedHead-branded socks can return them when they wear down and always replace them with a new pair. In a description still listed online, Bass Pro Shops says: “Lifetime guarantee—if they wear out, they get replaced!” The Springfield, Mo.-based chain sells the product with...
Hotter than Dubai: US cities at risk of Middle Eastern temperatures by 2100
The climate crisis risks pushing many Americans into entirely new climatic realities, with a new analysis finding there are 16 US cities at risk of having summer temperatures on a par with locations in the Middle East by the end of the century. Heatwaves have roiled huge swaths of the...
Delimex Brings Fresh, Authentic Mexican Street Flavors to the Frozen Aisle
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Delimex, delicious, fresh and authentic Mexican street food, is redefining the frozen aisle with help from consumer insights. With the Frozen Snack Category being a $6B category and Mexican inspired snacks being a large amount of that growth,* the brand listened to its fans and made changes to inspire authenticity. Beginning this month, the brand is debuting refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling for the perfectly balanced bite of crispy, savory tortilla to filling ratio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005142/en/ Delimex, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is redefining the frozen aisle this summer with refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling. (Photo: Business Wire)
Quickly Cool the Inside of a Hot Car
English bulldog looking out passenger side car windowPhoto by Tim Gouw for Pexels. How can you quickly cool the inside of your car after it's been sitting in the hot sun all day? According to the experts at wikiHow, the solution starts with opening two windows.
Fast Company
When your baby outgrows these shoes, you don’t throw them away—you boil them
Until recently, Jesse Milliken worked at Nike leading teams designing shoes. But in fall 2020, as wildfires burned across Oregon, he and his wife, Megan, started talking about a new career. “We were driving back over Mount Hood in the thickest of smoke, in the scariest conditions we’ve ever been...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
You Can Book A Stay In A Dolly Parton-Themed RV and I’m Packing My Bags
If you love Dolly Parton, this just may be the ultimate getaway for you!. You Can Book A Stay In A Dolly Parton-Themed RV and I’m Packing My Bags!. Three years ago, a Tennessee family bought a 20-foot camper van on Craigslist for $2,500. The family decided to turn...
TODAY.com
Ask Mister Manners: What's a 'kitchen appreciation fee' and why am I paying it?
Dear Mister Manners: Ever since the pandemic began to wane, I’ve been noticing restaurants sneaking surcharges onto meal tabs. Where does this money go? And am I still expected to give a gratuity when I’m being compelled to pay for things such as “kitchen wellness”?. (Mealtime...
