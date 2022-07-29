ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, FL

'It's breathtaking:' Umatilla High School gets classroom makeover from Addition Financial

By Cindy Peterson
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnjlS_0gxU7r7P00

UMATILLA — Umatilla High School Principal Brent Frazier was speechless as he walked into the school’s newly-renovated resource room on Thursday, thanks to the Renovate to Educate contest by Addition Financial.

“Wow, this is just awesome,” Frazier said. “Thank you so much. It’s going to be a special place for the kids to come. This room is going to be used by a lot of teachers and it is truly going to make a difference.”

The resource room, its new theme “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow,” is a place where UHS students in any grade can go to pick up personal care items, food and clothing. The room will also be used for restorative sessions to discuss social-emotional awareness and will be used when students need private assistance with the school’s mental health liaison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7TgK_0gxU7r7P00

“It’s breathtaking,” teacher Amanda Carl said. “I’m going to be using this room for behavioral intervention and I love that this makeover gives a calming atmosphere for those interventions.”

'Simply incredible': Clermont teacher surprised with classroom makeover

In other education news: Lake County School District earns a 'B' from the state amid COVID-19 challenges

School Board: Bill Mathias wins reelection on the Lake County School Board after running unopposed

This is Addition Financial's fourth year awarding one public school teacher from Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties with a free classroom makeover with up to $2,000 in renovations. Each winner is partnered with a Seminole State College Interior Design student who collaborates with the teacher and school to bring their dream classroom to life.

Senior Jordan Zaremba was chosen to design the resource room at Umatilla High.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cx1a_0gxU7r7P00

“We talked about all the needs this classroom would serve and how it could be versatile,” Zaremba said. “I wanted to incorporate nature because it’s been proven to relax people and help kids with attention difficulties. The teacher also said many of the students don’t have people in their lives who motivate them so we incorporated motivational sayings on the walls to remind the kids they are special.”

Zaremba also added a unique seating section for a more personal atmosphere for those one-on-one sessions with social workers or counselors.

“We are so excited to see the result of this amazing partnership,” Lake County Assistant Superintendent Amy Cockcraft said. “Kids spend a lot of time in the classrooms and it’s exciting to see them excited to come in and learn.”

The room also came with all new desks, teacher desk, school supplies and storage.

“At the end of the day, this is really a prize for the kids,” Addition Financial President and CEO Kevin Miller said. “This is something they will experience for years to come.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: 'It's breathtaking:' Umatilla High School gets classroom makeover from Addition Financial

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Charter School welcomes 92 new employees

Jamie Mick was visiting friends in The Villages a few years ago when she first saw The Villages Charter School. “I’m going to work there one day,” Mick remembers thinking. Now, the Village of Pine Hills resident is preparing to start her first year as a first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center. Schools across the country have been facing the challenge of a national education-employee shortage, and school districts are in need of teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. School districts in the tri-county area worked hard all summer to recruit employees to fill the gap for local students before school started back up, and many schools saw some success.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake-Sumter State College gets grant for lineworker program

The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Lake-Sumter State College through the LSSC Foundation $85,000 to support a new renewable energy certificate program and student scholarships. Lake-Sumter State College is one of 18 organizations across Florida to collectively receive $697,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation to support educational opportunities...
LEESBURG, FL
bungalower

Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024

Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County fire union says Zalak has “rarely” been a supporter of first responders

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include Commissioner Zalak’s response to the Gazette’s inquiry and that the two cases were settled in May of 2021. In his bid for re-election this year, incumbent District 4 Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak touts his support for Marion County first responders high up on the list of his accomplishments during his 12 years in office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Umatilla, FL
City
Seminole, FL
City
Clermont, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Schools adjust to new test challenges

For Jennifer James, the start of a new school year is relatively the same at the end of each July. The fifth-grade science and math teacher at The Villages Charter School usually spends the days leading up to another first day combing through student data, planning lessons for the next year and getting the classroom in order.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Lady Lake commissioners add pay raise for themselves to budget

Lady Lake Commissioners are seeking a pay raise for the upcoming fiscal year. At the urging of its newest member, Ed Freeman, the commission agreed to a $35 per month raise to each commissioner’s monthly stipend, which is a 5 percent increase over the current $700 per month. The move came at a budget workshop meeting last week at Lady Lake Town Hall.
LADY LAKE, FL
orangeobserver.com

UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

More than 12,000 without power in Leesburg after substation fire, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A large power outage hit Leesburg and Fruitland Park Tuesday evening after an electrical substation caught fire, according to Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the Leesburg East Substation, an electrical substation near North Boulevard, caught fire earlier Tuesday afternoon, leading to a large outage across the city.
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#School Supplies#College#Highschool#Addition Financial
Ocala Style Magazine

Social Scene | August 2022

The Ocala Juneteenth Celebration Commission and the City of Ocala hosted the June 18th event, which drew a large crowd who enjoyed a variety of vendors, entertainment, speakers and food, with sponsorships to provide scholarships for high school seniors. Juneteenth Fundraiser. ONE HEALTH CENTER. Photos by Bruce Ackerman. The elegant...
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
theapopkavoice.com

New restaurant coming to Apopka

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Apopka this fall, located at 502 S. Hunt Club Blvd. The restaurant will be the first for franchise partners, and Orlando residents, Geoff Giordano and Kate Rozen. They plan to open two more restaurants in Orlando, with their second location coming to the new area of O-Town West on Daryl Carter Parkway.
APOPKA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Celebrating 25 years in business

Quinton Downing said others were reluctant to open a business in The Villages 25 years ago, when the community was just getting going. But he took a chance when he opened Village Pack N Ship in La Plaza Grande 25 years ago. “We saw the opportunity, and we wanted to be the first pack and ship store in The Villages,” Downing said. “And we were. We opened up and took a chance on it.” When Downing’s business first opened its doors in 1997 only a few other businesses and restaurants existed in La Plaza Grande. Multiple new businesses have opened this year alone, but it’s the ones that took a chance a quarter of a century ago that are celebrating big milestones today. In addition to Village Pack N Ship, Merle Norman Cosmetics, McCall’s Tavern, Spanish Springs Lanes, Village Dental and Cal’s Barbershop are celebrating 25 years of business in the community.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Suncoast Parkway extension gets award

Lane Construction, the company that did the work on the Suncoast Parkway extension from Hernando to Citrus counties, got an award this week for the best construction project in the state. The Florida Transportation Builders’ Association (FTBA) and Florida Department of Transportation annually recognize contractors for outstanding work on specific...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
822
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy