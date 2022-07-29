UN request for Archie Battersbee life-support to continue

so sad and I do feel for this family, brain dead he is not coming back and having worked in this setting it takes some parents awhile to understand and accept but never have I come across personally a case like this. He is in a better place if peace, rest well young man
A parents worst nightmare. And to have to live this horrific situation day after day, for over 3 months, must feel every bit as painful, if not more, each day, as this continues. I hope and pray they are seeking advice for the mental anguish they will have to live with for the rest is their lives, just as much as they are seeking medical advice to give him more time I pray someone can help them understand that after this long, they need to use the time they've been granted to make peace with the fact, they absolutely did everything they could for him. If the doctors have concluded the total brain stem is factually dead, may they find the strength, courage and assurance that their beautiful son isn't even here any more. Sudden deaths are extremely painful, but you are forced to accept it. This situation sits in limbo as the parents pain keeps escalating day by day. I pray God is bringing all the right people into their lives to ensure the outcome carries out His plan for this young boy. 🙏
the parents should let him go. a dead person isn't disabled. if they really loved their child and concerned for his health, they wouldn't have left him home alone at 11 years of age.
