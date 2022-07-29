ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Roku's Stock Crash After Earnings an Opportunity?

By Neil Rozenbaum
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

In this video, I will be going over Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) second-quarter earnings report. While its operating system (OS) is still the No. 1 selling smart-TV OS in the United States, the company is feeling the macroeconomic pressure:

  • Roku reported total net revenue of $764 million, up 18% year over year (YOY), with platform revenue increasing 26% and player revenue decreasing 19%.
  • Gross profit was up 5% YOY to $355 million, missing the company's own guidance.
  • Roku's active accounts reached 63.1 million, and streaming hours decreased by 0.2 billion to 20.7 billion hours.
  • Average revenue per user grew 21% to $44.10.
  • For the full-year revenue growth rate, management has now withdrawn its estimate.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 28, 2022. The video was published on July 29, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Roku
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Apple is a giant in technology and a cash flow machine that's too good to pass up. Verizon doesn't get much love from investors, but it has a big dividend and a growing broadband business. Oil isn't popular, but it's profitable and Exxon Mobil is swimming in cash as a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Buffett's investing prowess helped deliver a greater than 3,600,000% return for Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) since 1965. Overblown recessionary fears have made three diverse Warren Buffett stocks exceptional values. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Yoy#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
The Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023

Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy