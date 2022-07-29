Is Roku's Stock Crash After Earnings an Opportunity?

In this video, I will be going over Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) second-quarter earnings report. While its operating system (OS) is still the No. 1 selling smart-TV OS in the United States, the company is feeling the macroeconomic pressure:

Roku reported total net revenue of $764 million, up 18% year over year (YOY), with platform revenue increasing 26% and player revenue decreasing 19%.

Gross profit was up 5% YOY to $355 million, missing the company's own guidance.

Roku's active accounts reached 63.1 million, and streaming hours decreased by 0.2 billion to 20.7 billion hours.

Average revenue per user grew 21% to $44.10.

For the full-year revenue growth rate, management has now withdrawn its estimate.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 28, 2022. The video was published on July 29, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.