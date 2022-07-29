Fixing the dip: TxDOT set to close I-35, US 183 northbound flyover Sunday

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Expect some delays in north Austin next week through the Interstate 35/US 183 interchange as crews work to fix a troublesome "dip" in a newly constructed flyover.

Crews will close the flyover connecting northbound Interstate 35 to northbound U.S. 183 on Sunday night, July 31, at 9 p.m., and weather permitting, will re-open the flyover on August 7.

Officials with TxDOT said construction crews "will be making final construction adjustments and complete the paving on the flyover."

The original flyover was partially deconstructed and rebuilt last summerin order to reduce the incline that drivers, particularly those in larger vehicles, were faced with in the original design.

Drivers trying to reach northbound US 183 will need to take the 183 South exit (240A), take the bypass lane, then head south on US 183's frontage road towards the U-turn at Cameron Road.