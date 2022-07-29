Summit County to do mosquito spraying this week in area locations

Summit County Public Health's Environmental Health Division will be spraying for mosquitos in areas around the county this week.

Spraying will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. and continue until completed. In the event of bad weather, the spray schedule may be modified.

An updated schedule will be available by noon on the following day by calling 330-926- 5667. The spray schedule and spray maps can be viewed on Summit County Public Health’s (SCPH) website at https://www.scph.org/pest-control/mosquitospray-schedule.

If you have further questions or concerns regarding SCPH’s Mosquito Control program, call 330-926-5669.

Monday Aug. 1 - North Central Hudson

Tuesday Aug. 2 - SW Richfield, NW Bath

Wednesday Aug. 3 - NE Twinsburg City

Thursday Aug. 4 - South Akron, West Springfield

