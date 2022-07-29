ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia-funded LIV golf tournament sparks controversy

CBS News
 2 days ago
BOB
2d ago

Boycott LIV TOURNAMENT!!! And all that supports it!!! Yes that goes for TRUMP as well

DINO!
2d ago

To all the Trump haters: Facts are 22 Corporate Sponsors of the PGA of America Golf Tour that do over $40 Billion Dollars of business with Saudi Arabia… don’t hear about anyone protesting at their tournaments…and to think Biden went to Saudi Arabia to ask if America could buy oil from them🤔

Robert Cox
2d ago

Elitism! Everyone who sucked up to this tournament is a leach.

CBS News

