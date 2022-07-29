ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young authors read published books

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Young authors, siblings John Luke and Anna Kate Allcorn, participated in their first public appearance Wednesday morning at the Hanceville Public Library. The pair, ages 7 and 11, each read one of their published short stories for the kids present at the library’s weekly storytime.

John Luke and Anna Kate have both placed in the Alabama Public Television (APT) Young Writers Contest each year they have been eligible to participate while in grades K-3. Anna Kate is going into fifth grade and cannot compete in the competition anymore, but her mother Tanya Allcorn said she encourages her to keep writing and plans to get any new books Anna writes published as well so that they will have a collection to keep.

John Luke recently submitted a story for the second-grade level of the competition, which requires a minimum of 100 words and five illustrations. He placed second with his story “The Power of Teamwork.”

Tanya Allcorn said, “Anna Kate, before she turned 5 in Kindergarten, she just begged to be a part of this program, and so we submitted a story and she actually won third place out of her grade.”

John Luke then followed her lead and also placed third his first year participating in the competition.

The stories they brought to read to the other kids were John Luke’s “Harry’s Adventures” and Anna Kate’s “Cherokee Girl,” which took them each about three months to complete.

Since APT owns the rights to the books the pair have published so far, the family cannot sell them. But Anna Kate has already gotten started on a new concept for a short story she is writing in her free time called “The Wind Horse.”

Tanya Allcorn, who is the president of the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County, said she has always tried to encourage their love of writing.

“I hope that they continue to write. I want them to explore that and wherever that leads them later. They love books,” she said. “They’ve been with books since birth. My mom used to teach, and she would always read to them.”

Dad Jason Allcorn added, “They love reading, and writing is just kind of the next step. They grew up immersed in that. They’re also good kids, very driven. I’m very proud of them.”

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman First Baptist dedicates Kids’ Space

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman First Baptist Church dedicated a new education space for children on Sunday, July 31, 2022. This new addition includes new classrooms, a children’s worship space and an inviting entrance for guests, fulfilling a vision that started years ago to create a safe, friendly environment where every child feels welcome to learn about God’s love.   “Teaching children the Bible is a top priority,” said Dr. Tom Richter, pastor of Cullman FBC. “Kids are growing up in a world that sometimes seems crazy. They need that firm foundation of God’s love.  You never outgrow the need to hear the good news that God loves you.”  In the dedication service, children read Bible verses, the volunteer members of the building committee were thanked, and the members prayed that God would be glorified.   Worship services are held each Sunday at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., with a Sunday School for all ages following each service. All are welcome. Go to www.cullmanfbc.com for more information. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

52 ODES TO JOY: S.U.N.S. DANCE

After turning 70 this year, I’m performing in my first, classical ballet. Seeing all those ballerinas on tiptoe, I’m wondering—why didn’t they just get taller dancers? I don’t claim to be an A-student in dance, but I’m trying to be. It’s been my experience that great dancers don’t expect the rest of us to be poetry in motion, they just want us to be willing. It helps if you can feel the beat, but joy-filled dancers just want to “move and groove” and have us join them. “Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Laura Lynn Haynes

Funeral services for Laura Lynn Haynes of Hanceville will be 2p.m. Saturday, August 6th at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 12-2p.m at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the service. Ms. Haynes was born on July 25, 1983. She died at the age of 39 on July 30, 2022. at Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman, Alabama. Survivors include her parents: William and Charlotte (Lindsey) Moore; brothers: Heath Pettus, William Hullender, Rex Lindsey and Bobby Lee Haynes; half-sisters: Tina Brown, Amanda Slatton, April Ross, Louisa Moore and Johnny Moore; and a host of cousins. Ms. Haynes was preceded in death by her two brothers: William Andrew Moore and James Allen Pettus.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Peter and the Wolf’ a hit

CULLMAN, Ala. – Attendees enjoyed a one-night-only performance of “Peter and the Wolf” Friday evening at Stone Bridge Farms, courtesy of BD Ballet Academy, founded by Brooke Desnoes. “Peter and the Wolf,” written by Sergei Prokofiev, is a ballet for all ages that tells a Russian folk tale of a boy and his animal friends capturing a wolf. The ballet was created by Prokofiev to introduce his young son to the musical instruments in an orchestra. Each animal character is identified with a different musical instrument or class of instruments. As for how she selected this particular ballet for Friday’s performance, Desnoes...
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Michael Wayne Shaffer

Michael Wayne Shaffer, 67, of Hanceville passed from this life Monday, August 1st, 2022, at his residence. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shaffer family. Michael was born September 8, 1954, to Eric Welch & Bernice Gillespie Shaffer.  Michael loved to hunt, loved his family and home.  He was a friend to a lot of people and will be greatly missed. He served his country in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Shaffer. Survivors include his wife: Mary Blankenship Shaffer; sons: Eric Shaffer, Don (Dawn) Hunkeapillar, Jr.; daughter: Raegan Hunkeapillar (Jason) Starbuck; sister: Charlotte McAbee; grandchildren: Madison Hunkeapillar, Trey Hunkeapillar, Ava Starbuck, Nash Starbuck, Bentley Shaffer, Myla Shaffer, Emiley Beckman, Bailey Beckman; family and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tony C. Smothers

Tony C. Smothers, age 62 of Bremen passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 30, 1960, to Buddy Smothers and Doris Elouise Brown Smothers. Tony was a wonderful son, brother, father, grandfather and to some the best Pop in the world. Tony is preceded in death by his grandson, Brandon Sims. He leaves to cherish his memory by his children: Christy (Jeremy) Campbell, James (Kim) Messersmith, Misty (James) Partain and James Calvin Messmersmith; grandchildren: Marida, John Houston, Destiny, Kinley, Calvin, Jachelle, Kaleb abd Cain; great grandchildren: Brooklynn, Anslee, Mattie, Kai and Wrenlee; brothers: Scott (Tammy) Smothers, David (Tabatha) Smother and Norman Smothers; mother: Doris Elouise Smothers; father: Buddy Smothers; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family. The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 11a.m. – 3p.m. at his home in Bremen. Mr. Smothers will lie in state at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5p.m until 8p.m. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smothers Family.
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Oliver D. Haygood

Corporal Oliver D. Haygood, age 59 of the Colony, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born in Cullman Alabama on November 2, 1962. He served in the United State Army from 1982 until 1988 and while serving he received his Marksman Medal for rifle and hand grenade, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. Oliver worked at Cullman Regional Medical Center after his time with the military, still serving people to the best of his abilities. He was preceded in death by his parents: Delmus and Earline Tipton Haygood; his...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dorothy Faye Hunter

Funeral service for Dorothy Faye Hunter, 74, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Rev. Johnny McDowell officiating.  Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12-2 p.m. prior to the funeral. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hunter family. Mrs. Hunter passed away Monday, August 1st, 2022, at Cullman Health Care.  She was born October 18, 1946, to Velmer & Ezma Eillen Maynard McDowell.  She loved the actor Bruce Lee, and she loved her family. She will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers. Survivors include her daughter: Sandy (Kevin) Nunnelley; brother: Johnny McDowell; four grandchildren: Brittney (Daniel) Harrison, Judy Mitchell, Dakota (Gabrielle) Martin, Trisha Martin; great-grandchildren: Elaura & Vail Harrison, Aubrie Martin, Scarlett Hummel, Athena & Skylar Jones; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patricia Ann Crumbley

Patricia Ann Crumbley, age 71, of Baileyton, Alabama passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Patricia was born December 8, 1950, in Arab, Alabama to Kenneth George and Wilma Viola Kilgore Guess. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law: Wayne Ridgeway. Patricia is a veteran of The United States Army. A visitation for Patricia will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 6-9p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue NW, Cullman, AL 35055. A funeral service will occur Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 2p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel, 1901 2nd Avenue NW, Cullman, AL 35055. An interment will occur Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Mt. Vernon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 69 North, Fairview Community, Cullman, AL 35058.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bonnie Lee Rice Swann Nichles

Bonnie Lee Rice Swann Nichles, 82, of Hanceville passed away Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home.  A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nichles family. Bonnie was born March 30, 1940, to Thomas Early and Estelle Arrington Rice. Mrs. Nichles loved children and her children were her first priority. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. She was an artist and a tattoo artist. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Allen Swann; sons: Terry Lee Swann and Gary Wayne Swann. Survivors include her daughters: Sharon Swann, Teresa Hasty; sisters: Nadine Austin, Betty Graves; grandchildren: Nicole Swann Tyree, Allison Hasty, Allen Juffman, Laura Harris and nine others; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; family and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Feltus Clinton McGriff

Funeral Service for Feltus Clinton McGriff, age 93, of Cullman, AL (Holly Pond), will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at New Hope #2 Baptist Church with Garry Couch officiating; interment in New Hope #2 Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. There will be a visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. McGriff passed from this life to his eternal home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Reception for Mother Mary Rose, LIHM July 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – Sacred Heart of Jesus Church will hold a reception/covered dish dinner in the Family Life Center following the 5:30 p.m. Mass on Friday, July 29, in honor of Mother Mary Rose, LIHM. Those attending are asked to share a favorite side dish or dessert to complement the Altar Society’s provided ham and fried chicken. Mother Mary Rose has served on the Church/school staff for the past several years. She recently was elected to head her worldwide religious Order of the Leaven of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. In her new role she will be stationed in the Philippines at the Order’s main Motherhouse. Everyone is invited to be with Sacred Heart of Jesus as we join in a farewell send-off to our very special Mother Mary Rose, LIHM, as she departs on this newest phase of her religious life! Sacred Heart of Jesus is located at 217 Second Ave. SE in Cullman.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Duane Phillips

Robert Duane Phillips, 93, of Warrior, Alabama, passed away on July 29, 2022. He was born July 1, 1929, in Cullman County, Alabama, to Lonnie Robert and Corena Wisner Phillips. Duane attended Holly Pond School. He was then drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Mr. Phillips had an amazing sense of humor and he brought joy to those who knew him. After many years in the welding and consulting industry, Mr. Phillips began his own consulting company with his son and grandson. He was still working in the industry until his health declined a few...
WARRIOR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Firefighters host day in the park

HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Holly Pond Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and the Town of Holly Pond hosted the inaugural Day in the Park at Governors Park Saturday. Volunteer firefighters and first responders introduced themselves to the community and gave various equipment demonstrations. Holly Pond VFD Chief Mike Harrison said, “We’re trying to show the community what we have. A lot of people don’t know what kind of apparatus we have, and we’re also just trying to connect with the community.” Kids enjoyed taking pictures with Sparky the Dog, water from the firehose and visiting the smoke trailer. The West Point VFD...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Keep God first’: Holly Pond’s Samantha Giles gearing up for senior season

HOLLY POND, Ala. — 2021 was another solid year for the Holly Pond Lady Broncos. They finished runners-up in the area tournament and made another trip to the North Regional. Senior Samantha Giles had a lot of fun playing with last year’s team and learned so much in the process. “Being able to play with a great team like the one last year is honestly a blessing. We taught each other many different things about the game and mostly life itself on and off the field. What I learned the most was to be thankful for the teammates you have because...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wendell Lavaughn Moody

Wendell Lavaughn Moody, age 88 of Haleyville, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Wendell was born on April 29, 1934, in Winston County. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery starting at 10am. Randy Moody will be officiating. Wendell is survived by his sons: Michael E. Moody (Bridgette) and Clifton Moody; daughters: Kathryn Pitts (Roy), Sherry Moody, and Tina Melson (Richard); grandchildren: Michael R. Moody, Janet Moody, Melissa Millan, Elizabeth Wesley Wright, Amber Moody, Matthew Moody, Jewel Melson, and Brenda; great grandchildren: Olivia, Nolan, Levi, Haley, Layla, Kylie, Kaylin, Hunter, Aiden, Tanner, Isaiah, Wesley Jr., Skylar, Colton, Selena, Adrianna, Jasmine, Jazmyn, Braylee, and Cane; siblings, Dale Moody (Barbara, Lunette Rice, and Randy Moody (Linda); and a host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harvey and Nora Moody; wife: Vickie Moody; siblings: Nelda Jones, Hilbert Moody, Waffern Moody, and Elwanda Evans; daughter: Kaylyn Moody; and grandchildren: Kaleb Burnett and Amanda Moody.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

AHSAA mourns the passing of long-time supporter Feltus McGriff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama High School Athletic Association was saddened to learn of the passing of long-time special fan and AHSAA volunteer Feltus McGriff. Mr. McGriff, 93, passed away at his home July 31.  He is the father of veteran AHSAA official Gary McGriff. He is also survived by his wife of 74 years Faye Nell McPherson McGriff, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sisters Elna Barnett and Carol White, and a host of other family relatives. “Our heart-felt condolences go out to the McGriff family and all his friends across Alabama,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs. “It was always a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

See ‘Peter and the Wolf’ July 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – “Peter and the Wolf” is a fun, brief story ballet for all ages. In fact, in the Friday, July 29, one-night-only Cullman production this week, the youngest performer is 6 years old and the oldest is 70. Sometimes called a “symphonic fairy tale,” this timeless, playful work was created by composer Sergei Prokofiev to introduce his young son to the musical instruments in an orchestra. The July 29 performance will benefit Dance4All, a community outreach partnership between BD Ballet Academy/Ballet South and local education/civic organizations. The joy of dancing is the vehicle for this performing arts initiative, but...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cold Springs Royal Blue Band preparing show full of country hits

BREMEN, Ala. – The Cold Springs High School Royal Blue Band wrapped up its second and final week of band camp this week. The 28-member band was ahead of schedule, having combined its music and marching drills in the first week.   Director William Johnson said, “For a while there we just did it where the first week was music and the second week was marching, but these kids, they work so hard that we can go ahead and put the marching in with the music by the first week.” Now, the students will have evening rehearsals each Tuesday leading up to...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Harley Hunt

James Harley Hunt passed from this life on July 29th, 2022, at his home. He was born June 16, 1934, to Clarence and Caroline Hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Louis Hunt, Robert Hunt, Seburn Hunt, Arley Hunt, and Bobby Hunt; his sisters: Renie Moore and Deanie Helton; his beloved son: Harold Hunt; and beloved grandson: James Karl Hunt. Mr. Hunt is survived by his wife of 37 years: Mary Jo Hunt; sons: Daryl Hunt, Scott (Sheila) Hunt, and David Hunt; stepdaughters: Jamie (Kelly) Smith, Mary Jane (Greg) Waldrop, and Dawn (Larry) McCroy; stepson: Allen Davidson; six grandchildren;...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

