New iOS 16 Beta provides AOD details for upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models

www.notebookcheck.net
Related
Samsung gives away up to $200 in credit for reserving its upcoming Galaxy devices
Samsung has announced the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and new smartwatches.
9to5Mac
Apple now selling iPhone 12 mini in its US Refurbished Store for the first time
Apple this week quietly started selling iPhone 12 mini for the first time in its US Refurbished Store. This means that customers can now buy an iPhone 12 mini that looks as good as a new one at a $100 discount compared to the retail price. Some iPhone 12 models...
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
RS Recommends: Amazon’s $60 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match
Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale for just $55.99. You can even save 20% off if you choose to trade in a valid device. Check here for full details. The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period. The Fire HD 7 tablet has a generous seven-inch, touchscreen that displays text,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
notebookcheck.net
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung lists over 70 colour combinations for Galaxy Z Flip4 on support website
Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Z Flip4 yet, but it has revealed the colour combinations in which the handset will be available. To recap, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported in June that Samsung would offer Bespoke Edition versions of the Galaxy Z Flip4, a program that it also runs for the Galaxy Z Flip3. While Young outlined what colour combinations there would be for this year's Galaxy Z Flip, a Samsung support website has, seemingly, revealed all possible Galaxy Z Flip4 colourways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons Why You Should Buy the M2 MacBook Air
The new M2 MacBook Air is now available and comes with an updated design, a M2 chip, MagSafe, and more. The MacBook Air has been Apple’s most popular laptop for many years and many reviewers praised the M1 MacBook Air that came out in 2020 as the perfect notebook.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak
Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
notebookcheck.net
15 W Syncwire 2-in-1 Mag360 wireless charging stand now on sale for $39 USD
There is a plethora of wireless chargers out there now that smartphones supporting the feature are becoming common. Some are basic and inexpensive while others can charge multiple devices at a time at higher rates. Syncwire recently sent us its basic Mag360 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for our honest impressions.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
OnePlus Founder Carl Pei Hopes His Nothing Phone Will Compete With Apple
When it comes to the smartphone market, most people think of two things, Android or Apple. Carl Pei is hoping to get a piece of that pie by breaking into the market with his Nothing Phone. After creating the company OnePlus, Pei started his venture, and he appears to be a contender for being a smartphone guru akin to Steve Jobs. Here's what we know about Pei's net worth and his Nothing Phone.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit T-Rex 2: the new rugged smartwatch acquires its most hotly-awaited features via its latest software update
Accessory Android iOS Smartwatch Software Touchscreen Wearable. Many fans of pursuits such as mountain biking, hiking or snowboarding may have been drawn to Amazfit's latest T-Rex 2, as the Zepp Health brand touted its 2nd-gen rugged-type smartwatch as one capable of importing and displaying routes right on its round AMOLED display. A user could also apparently use Real-time Navigation alongside it for potentially improved ability to find and stick to a trail without needing to get a smartphone out.
notebookcheck.net
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 to launch this month with a new design and latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset
Oppo has confirmed that it has graced the upcoming Watch 3 with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, one of two flagship smartwatch chipsets that Qualcomm unveiled last month. Based on a 4 nm node, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 promises to deliver superior performance and improved battery life compared to the outgoing Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear 4100+ platforms. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 shares its CPU cores with its predecessor, but the node shift should give it the edge over its predecessor. Also, the chipset utilises a significantly more powerful GPU than the Snapdragon Wear 4100.
9to5Mac
How to check iPad and Apple Pencil compatibility
Want to see if your iPad works with Apple Pencil? Read on for a list of which iPads work with the first- and second-generation writing and drawing tool to check Apple Pencil compatibility. Not all iPads are compatible with the first- or second-generation Apple Pencil, but most of the iPads...
Comments / 0