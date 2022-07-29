Wemade joins Korea Blockchain Week 2022 as title sponsor

cointelegraph.com
Related
CoinTelegraph
Sango: The first e-governance Bitcoin layer-2 solution
Focusing the entire vision of Sango around Bitcoin is not just a buzzword, and adopting Bitcoin as legal tender was only the first step. Sango’s innovative Bitcoin (BTC) layer-2 (L2) solution is what powers the new digital monetary system in the Central African Republic, representing a big step forward in the evolution of digital currencies worldwide.
CoinTelegraph
Drive into the metaverse: Alibaba and IM Motors open IM Valley to embrace blockchain tech
IM Motors, the high-end intelligent pure electric vehicle brand backed by China’s largest automaker, SAIC, and e-commerce giant Alibaba, announces it will officially launch its Drive-to-Earn Reward Scheme, with Mileage Mining mode starting on Aug. 7, 2022, for IM Valley, a metaverse built for its car owners to earn digital “Stones” as they drive. It indicates the completion of IM Motors’ Customer Share Option Plan, or CSOP, an initiative to bring the power of data back to its owners with rewards and incentives in real life.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge: How will the PoS transition impact the ETH ecosystem?
The Ethereum blockchain is on the verge of one of the most crucial technical updates since its inception, moving from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), also called Ethereum 2.0, or Eth2. Ethereum devs gave Sept. 19 as the perpetual date for the merger of the current PoW chain to the...
CoinTelegraph
Positivity blazing through a bear market: Blockchain Economy Istanbul 2022
Held at Hilton Bomonti, a fancy hotel next to a renovated and repurposed beer factory in Istanbul, the fourth iteration of the Blockchain Economy Summit 2022 (BE2022) proved to be a significant step-up compared to its pre-pandemic predecessors. The previous summit, BE2020, was held at the WOW Convention Center two...
RELATED PEOPLE
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War
It would be an understatement to say that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is very interested in Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO countries and experts see this war as a battle for democracy. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner capitulation due to end amid 1st difficulty increase since June
Bitcoin (BTC) miners have been capitulating for almost two months, but an end to the squeeze could already be here. That was the conclusion from Blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining firm Blockware as it published its latest Intelligence Newsletter on July 29. Report: “Expect” capitulation to be done by September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
GameFi and Metaverse least affected by Terra debacle: Report
Blockchain gaming and the Metaverse have managed to “sidestep” the “Lehman brothers-like” collapse of Terra in May — though decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) haven’t been so lucky, a report says. In a Friday report from decentralized application (DApp) data aggregator DappRadar,...
CoinTelegraph
What happens when 21 million Bitcoin are fully mined? Expert answers
When the last Bitcoin (BTC) is finally mined, the livelihood of miners who rely on block rewards as a source of income will be affected. Despite this, the future of mining stays promising, according to an expert in the space. In a Cointelegraph interview, Mohamed El Masri, the founder of...
CoinTelegraph
Best monthly gains since October 2021 — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week and a new month on a cautiously positive footing after protecting crucial levels. After an intense July in which macro factors provided significant volatility, BTC price action managed to provide both a weekly and monthly candle favoring the bulls. The road to some form...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Elon Musk: The ultimate crypto tourist
Elon Musk’s Tesla proved to be the ultimate paper hands after the electric vehicle maker sold 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in the second quarter. I say, good riddance. The cult of personality isn’t good for Bitcoin, and neither is a technologist who treats the asset as his plaything. As far as we are aware, Musk hasn’t sold any of his personal Bitcoin stash and Tesla still has an estimated 10,800 BTC on its books. Still, the less we have to hear about Musk and Bitcoin, the better.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum chain split is possible after the Merge, survey finds — But will ETC price keep climbing?
Ethereum's proof-of-work (PoW) powered by GPUs generated approximately $19 billion in revenue last year for ETH miners. But these revenue streams are in danger as Ethereum is expected to become a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain via "the Merge" upgrade in September. Miners could then revolt against the new upgrade by continuing...
CoinTelegraph
Historically accurate Bitcoin metric exits buy zone in 'unprecedented' 2022 bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) is enjoying what some are calling a "bear market rally" and has gained 20% in July, but price action is still confusing analysts. As the July monthly close approaches, the Puell Multiple has left its bottom zone, leading to hopes that the worst of the losses may be in the past.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price rejects at $24K as 'classic short setup' spoils bulls' fun
Bitcoin (BTC) saw fresh volatility after July's final Wall Street open as highs north of $24,000 remained solid resistance. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView reflected bulls' continuing struggle as BTC/USD lurched around the $24,000 mark on July 29. The pair had attempted to match the week's local top...
Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Zilliant (or the “Company”), the industry leader in end-to-end pricing and revenue operations and intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Yammine, who most recently served as the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud, brings unique qualifications and more than 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software and technology consulting. He is joining Zilliant following its recent acquisition by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”). MDP’s strong support and Yammine’s appointment as CEO provide Zilliant with world-class resources and expertise to further accelerate its innovation and strengthen its market leadership position. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005015/en/ Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin holds $24K as USD taps 3-week lows on eurozone inflation report
Bitcoin (BTC) sought to pin $24,000 as support before the July 29 Wall Street open as fresh inflation data sparked worries for the euro. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD maintaining most of its latest gains after spiking to nearly $24,500 overnight. The day’s macro action delivered...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin struggles to flip $24K to support, but data shows pro traders stacking sats
Bitcoin (BTC) rallied on the back of the United States Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates on July 27. Investors interpreted Federal Reserve chairman Jeremy Powell’s statement as more dovish than the previous FOMC committee meeting, suggesting that the worst moment of tight economic policies is behind us.
CoinTelegraph
KuCoin crypto exchange debuts USDT-dominated NFT ETF
Seychelles-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to major nonfungible token (NFT) assets like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). KuCoin’s NFT ETF Trading Zone went live on Friday, the firm announced. The new investment product is launched in collaboration with NFT infrastructure provider Fracton Protocol.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bear market over, metric hints as BTC exchange balances hit 4-year low
Bitcoin (BTC) may already be beginning its new macro uptrend if historical "hodl" habits repeat. That was the conclusion from research into the latest data covering the amount of the BTC supply dormant for one year or more as of July 2022. Hodled BTC hints that the bear market is...
Comments / 0