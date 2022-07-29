Show Info: July 29, 2022

Michael Stanley Band fans have a unique opportunity to see three original members of the band perform songs from the first three MSB albums and also share stories about their time with the band. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Wayne Dawson caught up with Jonah Koslen and Daniel Pecchio to learn more about these very special shows happening on October 21 and 22nd at The Kent Stage. https://kentstage.org/event/jonah-koslen-tommy-dobeck-daniel-pecchio-songs-stories-from-the-first-three-msb-albums/

KENT, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO