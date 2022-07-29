ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Frannie from Humane Society of Madison County

By Natalie Comer
WSYX ABC6
 4 days ago
WSYX ABC6

Kitchen of Life bringing entrepreneurship, good nutrition to Columbus teens

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Kitchen of Life is establishing a new program for Columbus-area teenagers this school year. The non-profit is bringing entrepreneurship and good nutrition to Columbus. 80 students from Whitehall took part in the ribbon cutting Tuesday. This unique culinary arts program for teenagers combines the life-enhancing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Back-to-school essentials perfect for all ages

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Although it may feel like summer just kicked off, before we know it, the first day of school with be here! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joins Good Day Columbus to discuss a variety of back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters perfect for all ages.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hundreds gather to celebrate life and legacy of Deputy Matthew Yates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --There were overwhelming emotions during the funeral service for fallen hero Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered at First Christian Church in Springfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Yates. It's clear Yates touched so many lives....
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus to celebrate National Night Out

Columbus (WSYX) — Columbus is set to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. Law enforcement agencies take part in this campaign every year, which promotes police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer. This annual community-building event provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Taco Bell bringing back its Mexican Pizza...again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taco Bell's popular Mexican Pizza is making another return. Following a three-month absence from menus, the chain announced the Mexican Pizza is returning permanently on September 15. In May, the menu item returned two years after it was removed from Taco Bell's selection. Demand was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Concert For Our Veterans brings major rock acts to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Columbus native and rock legend Joe Walsh on Monday announced the lineup for the sixth annual VetsAid festival, named after his non-profit organization aimed at helping U.S. military veterans. Walsh sought out to gather Ohio-native artists for the Nov. 13 event at Nationwide Arena. He, Jimmy...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Operation Wheels Down' hits Columbus streets for third time this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of people are now facing traffic charges after Columbus-area law enforcement continues a campaign to stop reckless driving. "It's an ear hazard, it's really an ear hazard," 'Smokin' Joe Walker, a former Columbus boxer, said,. Walker said he's been dealing with chaotic traffic involving...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
WSYX ABC6

Columbus organization works to keep young people away from crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After seeing a need for mentorship for young people in Columbus, two brothers started a non-profit organization to encourage young athletes to be just as good off the field as they are on the field. Dominic Jones and his brother founded the Legacy Youth Sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus firefighters find body in south Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters discovered a body in a vacant south Columbus home that that caught on fire Monday. Around 6:15 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant home on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue where they found a dead body, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS planning more gun searches, exploring formation of police department

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state’s largest school district is preparing for classes to begin Aug. 24, with an eye on safety as its top priority. Columbus City Schools organized its first Safety Summit at East High School on Tuesday. Principals, safety specialists and other staff participated in the interactive training.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Paulist Fathers have final service at St. Thomas More Newman Center

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Paulist priests held one of their last services at the St. Thomas More Newman Center Sunday morning after more than 60 years of serving there. In July, Bishop Earl Fernandes announced plans to install a new director at the Newman Center, ending its ties with its Paulist fathers. Some parishioners share with us their reaction to the news.
COLUMBUS, OH

