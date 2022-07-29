Fur Baby Friday: Meet Frannie from Humane Society of Madison County

abc6onyourside.com
Kitchen of Life bringing entrepreneurship, good nutrition to Columbus teens
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Kitchen of Life is establishing a new program for Columbus-area teenagers this school year. The non-profit is bringing entrepreneurship and good nutrition to Columbus. 80 students from Whitehall took part in the ribbon cutting Tuesday. This unique culinary arts program for teenagers combines the life-enhancing...
Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
Columbus Police hope National Night Out encourages residents to partner with them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant spent time with families at National Night Out Tuesday, other families were grieving the loss of their loved ones who were killed in Monday night's shooting at the Old Landmark Tavern. National Night Out takes place annually across the...
Back-to-school essentials perfect for all ages
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Although it may feel like summer just kicked off, before we know it, the first day of school with be here! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joins Good Day Columbus to discuss a variety of back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters perfect for all ages.
Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
Hundreds gather to celebrate life and legacy of Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --There were overwhelming emotions during the funeral service for fallen hero Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered at First Christian Church in Springfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Yates. It's clear Yates touched so many lives....
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
ABC 6's Bob Kendrick, Cameron Fontana take part in OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 anchor Bob Kendrick and Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana took part in the Ohio State University Dean's Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair. The annual event raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The house lets families stay together, while children...
Columbus to celebrate National Night Out
Columbus (WSYX) — Columbus is set to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. Law enforcement agencies take part in this campaign every year, which promotes police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer. This annual community-building event provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive...
Clark County, law enforcement communities honor life of Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Loved ones and coworkers said goodbye today to Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Pastor Darryl May opened the funeral at noon Monday at First Christian Church in Springfield. He spoke about how Yates was so kind and gentle. "It's tough for all of us, it's...
Taco Bell bringing back its Mexican Pizza...again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taco Bell's popular Mexican Pizza is making another return. Following a three-month absence from menus, the chain announced the Mexican Pizza is returning permanently on September 15. In May, the menu item returned two years after it was removed from Taco Bell's selection. Demand was...
Concert For Our Veterans brings major rock acts to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Columbus native and rock legend Joe Walsh on Monday announced the lineup for the sixth annual VetsAid festival, named after his non-profit organization aimed at helping U.S. military veterans. Walsh sought out to gather Ohio-native artists for the Nov. 13 event at Nationwide Arena. He, Jimmy...
'Operation Wheels Down' hits Columbus streets for third time this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of people are now facing traffic charges after Columbus-area law enforcement continues a campaign to stop reckless driving. "It's an ear hazard, it's really an ear hazard," 'Smokin' Joe Walker, a former Columbus boxer, said,. Walker said he's been dealing with chaotic traffic involving...
Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Columbus organization works to keep young people away from crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After seeing a need for mentorship for young people in Columbus, two brothers started a non-profit organization to encourage young athletes to be just as good off the field as they are on the field. Dominic Jones and his brother founded the Legacy Youth Sports...
Columbus firefighters find body in south Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters discovered a body in a vacant south Columbus home that that caught on fire Monday. Around 6:15 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant home on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue where they found a dead body, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief […]
CCS planning more gun searches, exploring formation of police department
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state’s largest school district is preparing for classes to begin Aug. 24, with an eye on safety as its top priority. Columbus City Schools organized its first Safety Summit at East High School on Tuesday. Principals, safety specialists and other staff participated in the interactive training.
Paulist Fathers have final service at St. Thomas More Newman Center
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Paulist priests held one of their last services at the St. Thomas More Newman Center Sunday morning after more than 60 years of serving there. In July, Bishop Earl Fernandes announced plans to install a new director at the Newman Center, ending its ties with its Paulist fathers. Some parishioners share with us their reaction to the news.
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
