EMS returns to Jasper County

KFDM-TV
BFD: Welding on A/C unit sparked fire that destroyed Central City Baptist Church
BEAUMONT — Investigators with the Beaumont Fire Department are providing new information to KFDM/Fox 4 about the cause of a fire that destroyed a Baptist church. The fire gutted Central City Baptist Church on Franklin at Avenue E last Monday night, July 25. No one was hurt. Captain Terence...
91 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beaumont area, no new deaths
BEAUMONT AREA — The Beaumont Public Health Department is reporting 91 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area, including cases confirmed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. No new deaths are reported. In Jefferson County, 37 people are hospitalized with COVID, including 22 who aren't vaccinated.
Update: Elderly Beaumont man who went missing is found
Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...
Beaumont church holds first service since church building destroyed in fire
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont church that was destroyed in a fire about a week ago was set to open its doors Sunday. Although there aren't any doors to open at Central City Baptist Church on Franklin and Avenue E, the congregation still gathered for a Sunday church service in a lot across the street from the church.
