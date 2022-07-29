Recession or Not: Moneywise Guy weighs in

www.kget.com
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering
(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Bakersfield Californian
CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work
Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
Annual backpack donation drive is on!
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with the Open Door Network to get new backpacks, underwear and socks for homeless kids and young people in time for the start of school. Lauren Skidmore joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk more about it. Donations will be accepted...
Gas prices continue to decline in California, nationwide
Gas prices have been dropping steadily for more than a month now. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of unleaded is now $4.22.
KGET 17
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern sees 21 days of triple digit heat as thunderstorms ease
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday saw more thunderstorm with some locally heavy rain over the higher elevations. Heading into the start of our week, we'll see less storms and more heat. Monday marks 21 days of triple digit heat in the Valley. That streak may come to an end...
“Oh what a night” Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons has been canceled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were set to perform at Mechanics Bank Theater on August 21, but that show has now been canceled, according to AXS. The original performance date was scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022, but was later postponed to Aug 21, which has now altogether been canceled. The […]
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BevNET.com
Bolthouse Farms Finalizes the Acquisition of Evolution Fresh from Starbucks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif.— Bolthouse Farms has closed its acquisition of Evolution Fresh from Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). The acquisition includes the brand, business, and employees supporting Evolution Fresh. By uniting the two powerhouse brands, Bolthouse Farms looks to further accelerate the company’s leadership within the premium juice and refrigerated beverage categories in retail.
KGET 17
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Bakersfield Californian
Panama-Buena Vista offering universal transitional kindergarten
The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is the second largest primary school district in Bakersfield, and the third largest school district in Kern County. Established in 1875 with 11 students in makeshift lean-to structures at various locations, PBVUSD now serves more than 18,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades. The number is anticipated to rise with the State of California’s expansion of universal transitional kindergarten.
KGET 17
At-risk missing teen returned home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Isabeau Todd has returned home safely, according to BPD. The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl considered at risk because she has no prior history or running away, according to BPD. Isabeau Todd was last seen Monday on the 6000...
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
Comments / 0