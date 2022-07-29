Recession or Not: Moneywise Guy weighs in

(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO