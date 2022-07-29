BNB, Solana Lead Gains in Majors; Traders Point to Dollar Strength for Further Upside

www.coindesk.com
Related
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
CoinDesk
UK Crypto Investors Should Limit Holdings, Financial Regulator Says
Investment in crypto assets should be capped, with consumers warned that they could lose all their money, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said in a policy document published Monday. There will be a ban on offering bonuses to clients who refer friends, the financial-services regulator said as it prepares for...
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Zips Higher as Netflix Earnings Impress
Tech stocks were the clear Wall Street winners on Wednesday – thanks to a well-received earnings report from Netflix (NFLX). Its shares added to Tuesday's big gains, jumping 7.4% after the video streaming giant reported a bottom-line beat in the second quarter, as well as a slimmer-than-expected subscriber loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US dollar could fall from 20-year highs as the Bank of England sets sight on its largest rate hike in nearly 3 decades, says analyst
The US dollar will drop against the pound if the Bank of England issues a hefty rate hike in August, Forex.com said Thursday. The BOE could raise its key rate by 50 basis points, marking the largest increase since 1995. The pound may then rise to $1.25 against the greenback,...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
CNBC
Gold hits near one-month high on dollar weakness
Gold neared a one-month high on Monday on the back of a decline in the U.S. dollar, with investors awaiting economic data that could influence the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Spot gold was up 0.37% at $1,771.71 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest since July 5 at...
PayPal shares jump on Elliott's $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
Aug 2 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dollar sinks to 6-week low to yen on bets for less aggressive Fed
TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hung near a three-week low to major peers on Monday as markets continued to wager that the Federal Reserve has less tightening to do with the U.S. economy at risk of recession.
biztoc.com
Dow futures gain slightly after the three major averages notched a second day of losses
Futures tied to the Dow added 89 points, or 0.27%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan weighed on investors. China had spent weeks warning her not to make the trip. Markets fell further after three Federal Reserve...
Inflation hits another 40-year high. What does that mean for shoppers and the next Fed rate hike?
Inflation touched a new 40-year high last month as gas, food, and rent costs surged. That will likely mean another big Fed rate hike this month.
Benzinga
Market Volatility Increases As U.S. Stocks Settle Lower After Recording Biggest Monthly Gains Since 2020
U.S. stocks settled slightly lower after a choppy session on Monday. Wall Street recorded strong gains last month, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recording their strongest monthly gains in terms of percentage since 2020. The S&P 500, however, settled lower on Monday following a drop in shares of...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Was the Metaverse All Just a Dream?
Prices: Bitcoin falls for fourth straight day as traditional markets struggle. Declining volatility in the cryptocurrency's price shows how far digital-asset markets have come since the nervy days of mid-June. (Wells Fargo's still a long-term believer, for what it's worth.) Insights: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges that the metaverse could be...
CoinDesk
Why DeFi Giants Aave, Curve May Want Their Own Stablecoins
There’s an old media saying that you need three examples to make a trend. Well, at least two prominent Ethereum-based platforms are designing new stablecoins – a situation that speaks to the importance of those assets and the innovation that competition drives within crypto. At the very least, it’s more than a fad.
Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks settled lower after a volatile session on Tuesday amid increasing tensions between the US and China following House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. All the three major indices settled in the red zone, with the blue-chip Dow Jones recording the worst performance. The safe-haven US dollar, however,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading tentatively even as intermarket factors favor an extension of July's double-digit gain. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was changing hands at $23,300 at press time, down 1.3% on a 24-hour basis, having failed to keep gains above $24,000 over the weekend. Futures tied to the S&P 500 nursed a 0.15% decline.
CoinDesk
Ether's Failure to Break Through 100-Day Price Average Clouds Bullish Outlook
On Tuesday, ether (ETH) was on the defensive, approaching an uptrend line representing the recent recovery rally. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency traded 3% lower on the day at $1,575. The decline follows late last week's buyer failure to establish a foothold above the 100-day simple moving average, then placed at around $1,750.
Bears raise bets on Thai baht, dim view on other Asian FX eases - Reuters poll
July 28 (Reuters) - Bearish bets on the Thai baht extended on risks around recession, the Chinese economy, and inflation, while short bets on most Asian currencies eased slightly but remained firmly around multi-month highs, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Brokerage River Financial Drops Fees for Recurring Trades
River Financial, a San Francisco-based bitcoin technology and financial services company, has eliminated trading fees for recurring bitcoin (BTC) orders. The move comes less than two months after crypto-exchange Binance began rolling out zero-fee trading of the currency on its platform. “I think [zero-fee bitcoin trading] is somewhat in reaction...
Global cenbanks lift rates by nearly 1,200 bps in July
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Major developed and emerging market central banks around the globe delivered nearly 1,200 basis points in interest rate hikes in July alone, ramping up their fight against multi-decade high inflation with Canada surprising markets with an outsized move.
Comments / 0