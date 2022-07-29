Why Apple Stock Is Rising Today

www.benzinga.com
Starbucks, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $76.37...
Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks settled lower after a volatile session on Tuesday amid increasing tensions between the US and China following House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. All the three major indices settled in the red zone, with the blue-chip Dow Jones recording the worst performance. The safe-haven US dollar, however,...
Bitcoin Edges Past $23,000 But Ethereum Moves Lower, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to climb above the $23,000 level on Wednesday. Although, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, edged lower this morning, but it still remained above the $1,600 mark today. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD recorded a mixed performance today.
What Alibaba, Tencent And Baidu's June-Quarter Earnings May Look Like
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA is expected to post its first quarterly revenue decline on Thursday morning, with the firm grappling with an uncertain regime and a consumer crisis that is hurting the world’s second-largest economy, reported Bloomberg. Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY is also likely to follow suit later,...
Monroe Cap: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monroe Cap MRCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monroe Cap reported in-line EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $631 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Dogecoin Daily: Memecoin Sees Some Green, 'Millionaire' Regrets Buying The Dip
Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 0.9% to $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to the early hours of Wednesday. DOGE traded higher along with major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 1.3% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 0.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Are We Close To The End Of The Crypto Winter? FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Thinks It Could Be
The value of cryptocurrencies has fallen by $2 trillion since the height of a massive bull run in 2021, resulting in what the crypto industry calls a "crypto winter," or a period of a prolonged bear market. The largest digital currency in the world, Bitcoin BTC/USD, is down 65% from...
Recap: Skyline Champion Q1 Earnings
Skyline Champion SKY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Skyline Champion beat estimated earnings by 29.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $1.57. Revenue was up $215.68 million from the same...
PennyMac Mortgage: Q2 Earnings Insights
PennyMac Mortgage PMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PennyMac Mortgage missed estimated earnings by 482.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was down $100.07 million from the same...
Recap: Rocky Brands Q2 Earnings
Rocky Brands RCKY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocky Brands missed estimated earnings by 60.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $30.44 million from the same...
Recap: Assurant Q2 Earnings
Assurant AIZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Assurant missed estimated earnings by 6.65%, reporting an EPS of $2.95 versus an estimate of $3.16. Revenue was down $32.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ternium Q2 Earnings
Ternium TX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ternium beat estimated earnings by 11.81%, reporting an EPS of $4.07 versus an estimate of $3.64. Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last...
Park-Ohio Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Park-Ohio Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $78.60 million from the same...
Mercury Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $38.89 million from the same...
Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q2 Earnings
New York Mortgage Trust NYMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New York Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 2300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was down $5.35...
Recap: SeaSpine Holdings Q2 Earnings
SeaSpine Holdings SPNE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SeaSpine Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $8.86 million from the same...
Steris: Q1 Earnings Insights
Steris STE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steris missed estimated earnings by 0.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.91. Revenue was up $187.58 million from the same period last...
Verisk Analytics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Verisk Analytics VRSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock rose 90.0% to $5.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Applied DNA Sciences's trading volume reached 28.8 million shares. This is 19228.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. Otonomy OTIC shares moved upwards by 31.8% to $0.33. Otonomy's trading volume hit...
