Twisted Brutal Killer Who Set Victims on Fire Finally Convicted & Sentenced

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has Leonard Douglas Jr. in Custody. He was arrested by ACSO at 3:40 p.m. Monday. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Murder for Leonard Charles Douglas Jr., of Pleasanton, for his involvement in the July 27th murder of Joe Hector Hernandez on East Trail Drive in the Country Trails Subdivision. Hernandez’s body was found July 28 on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO