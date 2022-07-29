Twisted Brutal Killer Who Set Victims on Fire Finally Convicted & Sentenced

sanangelolive.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
3 people accused of dumping body found in bin last month outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested three members of a family who they believe played a role in dumping the body of a murdered woman outside a vacant West Side home last month. Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were...
Atascosa Co. sheriff, deputies honored for stopping state-wide crime spree
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County law enforcement officers who brought an end to a state-wide crime spree have received recognition for their work. Sheriff David Soward accepted the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award this week on behalf of his team. The Sheriff’s Association of Texas presented the honor at their conference in Fort Worth.
San Antonio police arrest armed man that barricade inside Red McCombs body shop
No persons were injured in the arrest or standoff.
KTSA
Man who barricaded himself inside San Antonio car dealership in custody
A standoff between San Antonio police and a man with a gun inside a car dealership is now over. Employees at the dealership northwest of Loop 410 were evacuated around noon after a car was pulled over and man riding as a passenger took off and ran inside the building.
Pleasanton Express
Second man arrested for murder at Blackhill
The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has Leonard Douglas Jr. in Custody. He was arrested by ACSO at 3:40 p.m. Monday. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Murder for Leonard Charles Douglas Jr., of Pleasanton, for his involvement in the July 27th murder of Joe Hector Hernandez on East Trail Drive in the Country Trails Subdivision. Hernandez’s body was found July 28 on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community.
Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday. Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing. The judge will decide whether to keep him...
Two arrested after search warrant finds over 8lbs of drugs
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two individuals were arrested in Kerrville after law enforcement discovered a large amount of drugs in a residence. On Monday, July 25th, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation regarding the sale of marijuana and THC which led investigators and the Special Response Team (SRT) […]
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
KSAT 12
2 men accused of stealing man’s work truck at knifepoint in King William neighborhood, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint in the King William neighborhood of downtown. The robbery happened at 7 a.m. on July 20 in the 100 block of East Sheridan St., not far from the San Antonio River and King William Street.
KSAT 12
Murder suspect arrested in Pleasonton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pleasanton, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. On July 27, the body of Joe Hernandez was discovered on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community. ACSO obtained a warrant for...
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
Three years after pro boxer’s murder, his family searches for answers and justice
SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends are not giving up the search for the person who shot and killed a professional boxer from San Antonio. George Ramos’ life was cut short at 18 when he was shot and killed on June 20, 2019 outside an old gas station on the northwest side.
news4sanantonio.com
Man gunned down while working out at North Side gym, suspect in custody
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a local gym. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness on Blanco Road and NW Loop 410 on the North Side. Police said that a man was shot and killed while working out inside the gym....
kurv.com
Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting
An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
San Antonio Current
9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed
An appeals court has ruled that the University of the Incarnate Word doesn't have immunity from a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Cameron Redus, who was shot by a campus cop nine years ago, the Express-News reports. On Friday, the Fourth Court of Appeals upheld a lower...
foxsanantonio.com
Police arrest armed suspect that barricaded inside auto repair shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police have evacuated an auto repair building near a local car dealership after an armed person barricaded themselves inside. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Monday when San Antonio Police officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation off NW Loop 410 near Baywater Drive on the Northwest Side.
fox7austin.com
Uvalde, Texas: Final victim of mass shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The final victim of the Uvalde mass shooting still receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital has been released. Mayah Zamora, 10, was discharged by University Health, the hospital announced on social media with a video showing the girl walking out of the hospital. She was surrounded by dozens of applauding family, friends, and hospital staff members.
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of West Side Dollar General
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a West Side Dollar General store. The incident occurred Wednesday, May 4 around 8 p.m. at a store in the 7100 block of US Highway 90. According to police, the suspect...
KSAT 12
Suspect wanted after holding multiple employees at gunpoint, demanding cash
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a man wanted in an aggravated robbery. On July 20, a man entered a Lowes, located at 1470 Austin Highway, and hid inside a bathroom till closing time. According to a press...
Two men shot, killed at Southside San Antonio apartments
There witnesses to the shooting but men were seen leaving the scene.
