Cedar Fair LP FUN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 127% year-on-year to $509 million, missing the consensus of $530.84 million. During Q2, the parks had 708 operating days compared to 726 in 2Q19 and 393 in 2Q21. The coronavirus pandemic had a material impact on park operations in 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO