Jon Stewart Drops F-Bomb Live on CNN: “What Are You F*cking Talking About?”

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
 4 days ago
Jon Stewart Clarifies Past 'Harry Potter' Comments: "I Do Not Think J.K. Rowling Is Anti-Semitic"

Jon Stewart let the f-bombs fly during a Thursday appearance on Jake Tapper‘s CNN program, where he ripped into lawmakers for their inaction on passing a bill to help provide care for veterans suffering from diseases due to burn pit exposure during service.

Stewart, a longtime advocate for veterans who has been lobbying for the bill to pass, swore multiple times during his discussion on The Lead, where he blasted “shameless” Republicans for denying care for veterans.

“They can pretend to be on Senate time, but these other guys are on human time,” he told Tapper, adding, “Nothing penetrates that bubble they live in of procedural bullshit.”

After the PACT Act passed in House, but only eight Senate Republicans voted for it on Wednesday (July 27) in a 55-42 vote, Stewart demanded answers from the lawmakers, visiting their offices to ask why they voted against it and stalled the bill.

“So we are in the building, we start going to offices. God bless the assistants. Because they have to cover up for the cowardice of their bosses,” he told Tapper.

Stewart said the first office he visited belonged to Republican Sen. adding Roger Marshall, whom he was told supports the bill. When Stewart “finally” got the chance to speak with one of Marshall’s staffers, he asked why Marshall had turned down the bill despite being one of its early supporters.

Stewart became incensed as he continued to detail the encounter, telling Tapper he was told there was a pending budget issue standing in the way, but when Stewart asked what the budget issue was, he was told “there wasn’t the energy behind it.”

“I don’t know what that means,” Stewart continued. “What are you fucking talking about? Seriously? What kind of nonsense — I’m standing here with people on oxygen tanks,” referring to the veterans who were in need of healthcare that the bill could provide if passed.

Stewart added, “Do they understand that… there are real people who face tragic consequences for their parliamentary fuckery?”

Watch Stewart’s full appearance on The Lead in the video above.

