Aliquippa, PA

Police charge Damian Bradford for shooting of state trooper in Aliquippa

By Garret Roberts, Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

ALIQUIPPA – A man who was involved in one of the most infamous murders in the region 17 years ago has been charged with attempted homicide in the shooting of a state police trooper in the city early Friday.

State police said Damian Ray Bradford, 41, of Pittsburgh, shot the state trooper in "the lower extremities" during an altercation just after midnight in the Franklin Mini Mart.

Bradford had previously been in prison for about 15 years after pleading guilty to the murder of Dr. Gulam Moonda on the Ohio Turnpike in May 2005. This case gained international media attention after it was revealed Moonda's wife, Donna J. Moonda, plotted with Bradford to kill the prominent Mercer County doctor for a share of Moonda's estate. In exchange for testifying against Moonda, Bradford pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was given a sentence of 17 1/2 years in federal prison.

In Bradford's most recent arrest, two state troopers were on patrol in the Aliquippa area when they observed a disturbance outside of the Franklin Mini Mart. According to the police affidavit, their investigation showed that Bradford confronted several people outside of the store on Franklin Avenue.

As he approached the group, Bradford was seen holding a handgun and began to threaten those outside as they fled into the store. Bradford followed the group into the store, then exited with one of the men to confront him outside with the pistol, police said.

At this time, officers arrived at the scene and confronted Bradford, who once again entered the market in an attempt to escape the situation. A struggle ensued inside the store, which resulted in Bradford firing his firearm and striking one of the troopers in the leg. After this trooper was injured, the other officer on the scene and a nearby bystander were able to apprehend Bradford and put him in handcuffs.

In a Facebook video originally posted by Bumpy Johnson III, of Aliquippa, community members can be seen assisting the trooper and applying tourniquets to his leg to stop the bleeding. The video can still be viewed on Facebook , but viewer discretion is advised.

The injured trooper was rushed to a hospital in Pittsburgh, but his condition had not been disclosed as of Friday afternoon.

In addition to attempted homicide, Bradford faces felony charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, unlicensed ownership of a firearm, assault of a law enforcement officer and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. He also faces five misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and another misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Police charge Damian Bradford for shooting of state trooper in Aliquippa

abc27.com

Pennsylvania state trooper shot, suspect in custody

ALQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was recovering from a gunshot wound after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect early Friday, authorities said. Two troopers observed a distburance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart, state police said. As the troopers approached, a...
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of abandoning stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into rental property

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Maryland man is accused of abandoning a stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into a vacation rental property in the area.  State police said a Washington, D.C. man contacted them about his stolen car. The missing 2020 Tesla 3 was found, thanks to an app, near the intersection of Route 31 and Hellein School Road in Donegal. As a trooper was reporting that he found the stolen car, a woman ran from a rental property not far away. According to court records, the woman claimed as she and her children were entering the rental property, John Barilovits emerged from the bathroom acting strangely. The woman grabbed her children and ran out away. None of them were injured.Investigators said the trooper ran to confront Barilovits, who was walking down Route 31. Police said he threw a plastic cup at the trooper while pulling out a stun gun. State police said the trooper got a hold of Barilovits before he could use the stun gun and he was arrested.Barilovits is in the Westmoreland County jail. He is facing multiple charges.
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

