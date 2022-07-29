ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Roku (ROKU) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Zacks.com
 4 days ago
www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LSCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

ENTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.76%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 by 8.8%. Second-quarter earnings were ahead of our estimate of $2.06 per share. Earnings were up 331.7% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the company’s oil-weighted production mix, as well as a recovery in commodity prices.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, '22 EPS View Up

HSIC - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 in the second quarter of 2022, up 4.5% from the year-ago period’s adjusted EPS. Moreover, reported EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Revenues in Detail. Henry Schein reported net sales of $3.03 billion in the second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Cable Tv#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Roku Free Report#Eps
Zacks.com

Cummins (CMI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

CMI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.77 per share, rising from $4.15 in the prior year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37. Higher-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine, Distribution and Components segments resulted in the outperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $6,586 million, up 7.8% from $6,111 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,477 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Leggett (LEG) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Stock Down

LEG - Free Report) reported decent results for second-quarter 2022, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net sales surpassing the same. Both the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Solid raw material-related selling prices helped the company generate higher sales and earnings. Yet, the company witnessed soft volumes and currency headwinds.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Expeditors (EXPD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

EXPD - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.27 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. The bottom line increased 23.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4,603.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,469.4 million and also increased 28% year over year. Higher revenues across all segments boosted the top line.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

DLHC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.78%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
Zacks.com

Activision (ATVI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline

ATVI - Free Report) delivered non-GAAP earnings of 48 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, down 60% year over year due to a soft Call of Duty: Vanguard launch last fall and a slow year for the gaming industry so far as it deals with hardware supply chain issues affecting consoles, inflation and a lack of big hits.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

American States Water (AWR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

AWR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. However, the bottom line improved by 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 69 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $122.6...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Air Products (APD) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

APD - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results before the bell on Aug 4. The company is expected to have gained from cost-improvement and productivity initiatives and higher pricing in the quarter. However, the impacts of energy cost inflation are likely to get reflected in its performance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Canadian Natural (CNQ) to Report Q2 Results: What Awaits?

CNQ - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 4. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $2.08 per share on revenues of $7.8 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced this independent energy company’s performance in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Starbucks (SBUX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

SBUX - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 1.7%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

LDOS - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 by 2.6%. The bottom line also improved 4.6% from $1.52 per share registered a year ago. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share, which increased from the year-ago quarter’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Atlas Air (AAWW) Surges 12.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

AAWW - Free Report) shares rallied 12.3% in the last trading session to close at $84.99. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.3% gain over the past four weeks. The...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

CNA Financial (CNA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Fall Y/Y

CNA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 core earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. The bottom line decreased 28% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect lower investment income from the limited partnership and common stock, partially offset by higher underwriting income...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for CSX, Lam Research & TE Connectivity

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time scorecard of the ongoing Q2 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including CSX Corporation (CSX), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PLXS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, which surged 34% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at $1.10 per share. Revenues of $981 million topped the consensus mark by 8.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The top-line performance gained from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

RRR - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy