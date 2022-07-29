Roku (ROKU) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

www.zacks.com
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LSCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5%. A...
Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
ENTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.76%. A...
Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 by 8.8%. Second-quarter earnings were ahead of our estimate of $2.06 per share. Earnings were up 331.7% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the company’s oil-weighted production mix, as well as a recovery in commodity prices.
Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, '22 EPS View Up
HSIC - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 in the second quarter of 2022, up 4.5% from the year-ago period’s adjusted EPS. Moreover, reported EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Revenues in Detail. Henry Schein reported net sales of $3.03 billion in the second...
Cummins (CMI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
CMI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.77 per share, rising from $4.15 in the prior year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37. Higher-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine, Distribution and Components segments resulted in the outperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $6,586 million, up 7.8% from $6,111 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,477 million.
Leggett (LEG) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Stock Down
LEG - Free Report) reported decent results for second-quarter 2022, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net sales surpassing the same. Both the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Solid raw material-related selling prices helped the company generate higher sales and earnings. Yet, the company witnessed soft volumes and currency headwinds.
Expeditors (EXPD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
EXPD - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.27 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. The bottom line increased 23.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4,603.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,469.4 million and also increased 28% year over year. Higher revenues across all segments boosted the top line.
DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
DLHC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.78%. A...
Activision (ATVI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline
ATVI - Free Report) delivered non-GAAP earnings of 48 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, down 60% year over year due to a soft Call of Duty: Vanguard launch last fall and a slow year for the gaming industry so far as it deals with hardware supply chain issues affecting consoles, inflation and a lack of big hits.
American States Water (AWR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates
AWR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. However, the bottom line improved by 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 69 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $122.6...
Air Products (APD) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
APD - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results before the bell on Aug 4. The company is expected to have gained from cost-improvement and productivity initiatives and higher pricing in the quarter. However, the impacts of energy cost inflation are likely to get reflected in its performance.
Canadian Natural (CNQ) to Report Q2 Results: What Awaits?
CNQ - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 4. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $2.08 per share on revenues of $7.8 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced this independent energy company’s performance in the...
Starbucks (SBUX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
SBUX - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 1.7%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share,...
Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
LDOS - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 by 2.6%. The bottom line also improved 4.6% from $1.52 per share registered a year ago. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share, which increased from the year-ago quarter’s...
Atlas Air (AAWW) Surges 12.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
AAWW - Free Report) shares rallied 12.3% in the last trading session to close at $84.99. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.3% gain over the past four weeks. The...
CNA Financial (CNA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Fall Y/Y
CNA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 core earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. The bottom line decreased 28% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect lower investment income from the limited partnership and common stock, partially offset by higher underwriting income...
Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for CSX, Lam Research & TE Connectivity
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time scorecard of the ongoing Q2 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including CSX Corporation (CSX), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PLXS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, which surged 34% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at $1.10 per share. Revenues of $981 million topped the consensus mark by 8.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The top-line performance gained from...
Analysts Estimate Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
RRR - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Does Brunswick (BC) Have the Potential to Rally 26% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
BC - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $80.18, gaining 20.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $100.83 indicates a 25.8% upside potential.
