Attention ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ fans: Rare Dr. Seuss collection coming to Columbia

By Holly Poag
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZM8w_0gxU3KZc00

Dr. Seuss’s books are famous. Now, Columbia has a chance to admire Seuss’ rare works at a gallery exhibit at Rob Shaw Gallery & Framing from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28.

Seventy pieces of Seuss’s artwork, book illustrations, private paintings, political cartoons and unorthodox taxidermies will be on display at the West Columbia gallery, located at 324 State St.

Valerie Jackson, owner of Jackson Gallery in Roswell, Georgia, has been collecting Dr. Seuss pieces for 25 years and enjoys traveling to galleries throughout the nation to display his works.

“This exhibit is very rare. ... So, what chances do people have walking into a gallery that has the art of Dr. Seuss?” Jackson explained. “I have a very large collection. Most galleries don’t have the collection that I do. So even if you did walk into one, you would not see the inventory that I have.”

Limited edition pieces will be available for purchase from his “Secret Art Collection” and beloved illustrations from published books. Prices will range from $400+, and a new piece will be unveiled at the exhibit.

Jackson will be present at the exhibition to talk about Dr. Seuss’ pieces and is eager to answer questions. She expects people from all over the state to visit the gallery.

“They’re just really special to me. You know, I get joy, I have a big clientele for Dr. Seuss. And the people that have started purchasing and building their collection, they just love it. He’s probably more famous today than he was when he was alive,” Jackson said.

Rob Shaw said he is “honored” Jackson reached out to him to display her collection in West Columbia. Jackson has not toured galleries lately, so the Rob Shaw Gallery & Framing is her first event in a while.

“This will reach a wide audience. Kids love Dr. Seuss, and so many adults grew up with his books. There will be a lot of nostalgia,” Shaw said.

Some locals are already buzzing with excitement over Dr. Seuss’ rare collection. Shaw’s gallery was visited by a customer who thought the Seuss collection was held in July, which he thinks speaks to the bubbling anticipation.

“There’s so much excitement around it, that a person came a month early,” Shaw said, laughing.

