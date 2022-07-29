ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tesla and other EV buyers could soon be eligible for $7,500 federal tax credits under Senate deal

By Stephen Jones
 4 days ago

If the bill is passed Tesla buyers could be eligible for the benefit.

  • Buyers of Tesla and other EVs could be eligible for federal tax breaks under a new Senate deal.
  • The bill lifts a tax break cap that excludes EVs made by firms which sell more than 200,000 cars per year.
  • Previously the sales cap meant that Tesla owners were not eligible for the tax break.

Buyers of Teslas and other electric vehicles could be eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax breaks if the reconciliation bill agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin is approved.

After months of back and forth over the details, originally proposed in President Biden's Build Back Better Bill, the pair surprised Senate colleagues when they announced Wednesday they'd struck a deal on legislation aimed at boosting investment in clean energy, reforming taxation, and cutting the deficit.

The bill , dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, includes a swathe of tax credits for Americans who invest in greener homes and EVs.

Americans who buy certain types of EVs purchased after 2010 have been eligible for tax breaks of up to $7,500 for several years, however, the benefit starts to phase out once a firm surpasses 200,000 sales, meaning the likes of Tesla are excluded from the program.

Tesla delivered more than 254,000 cars in the second quarter of 2022 alone . Elon Musk has previously projected the firm will make as many as 1.5 million EVs this year, per The Wall Street Journal.

That cap has been removed from the proposed bill, which also now extends a tax credit — worth up to $4,000 — to people who purchase used EVs. It does include some stipulations based on household earnings and excludes plug-in vehicles priced above $55,000, as well as vans and SUVs costing more than $80,000.

Americans looking to switch to greener cars have seen the cost of EVs soar over the last year , due to rising costs of raw materials, as well as a shift my manufacturers toward luxury models.

In June, the CEOs of Ford, GM, Toyota US, and Stellantis wrote to lawmakers asking for the cap to be lifted, claiming it limited their ability to sell vehicles, Reuters first reported.

Republicans are set to unanimously reject the bill, citing concerns over soaring inflation, per The Wall Street Journal .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee violated a federal conflict-of-interest law with a late disclosure of a stock purchase worth up to $250,000

It comes as Congress is debating whether to ban lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks.67 members of Congress have since 2021 been found in violation of the STOCK Act. Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee's 7th Congressional District has violated a federal conflict-of-interest law by waiting too long to...
TENNESSEE STATE
