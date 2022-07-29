ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Isolated severe storms possible on Friday in Alabama

By Leigh Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.al.com

Comments / 1

Related
WAAY-TV

Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates

While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior...
AL.com

Alabama seeing fewer ICU patients this COVID wave

Alabama’s current COVID-19 wavelet, fueled by the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 variants, may be showing signs of slowing down. And federal hospital data shows that illness during this mini wave was not as severe as it was during previous waves. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Politics, more Games, loose kangaroo: Down in Alabama

Both of Alabama’s U.S. Senators voted against the PACT Act. The Alabama state Republican executive committee might vote on a resolution on closing the state’s primaries. The Birmingham City Council made a financial commitment to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. Another kangaroo has been reportedly on...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Central Alabama#Noaa#Storm Prediction Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AL.com

Who won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot prize?

Someone in the U.S. became a billionaire after Friday’s Mega Millions lottery but we may never know the identity of the lucky winner or winners. The Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois sold a ticket matching the winning numbers – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 plus Mega Ball 14. The buyer won a $1.34 billion prize paid over 29 years but could also opt for the cash jackpot - $780.5 million. The gas station that sold the prize will also receive a bonus of $500,000.
DES PLAINES, IL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bob Baron

He's a familiar face and voice to many across North Alabama and middle southern Tennessee. And although he's been off the airwaves for more than 20 years, former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Bob Baron is still impacting the weather world. "I came here to Huntsville in 1975," Baron said. "They...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama school systems prepare to welcome back students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not summer is coming to an end. This is the final week of the summer break for many students across the River Region. Next week, it’s back to class!. While your kids are soaking up their final days of freedom, teachers are...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
WSAV News 3

Georgia man killed in Alabama car crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Georgia man was killed in a Friday morning crash in Henry County. Abbeville and Henry County officials responded to a crash around four miles north of Abbeville. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when Clyde Humphrey, 70, left the road, ran into a culvert and then hit a […]
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy