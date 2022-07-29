Isolated severe storms possible on Friday in Alabama

Someone in the U.S. became a billionaire after Friday’s Mega Millions lottery but we may never know the identity of the lucky winner or winners. The Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois sold a ticket matching the winning numbers – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 plus Mega Ball 14. The buyer won a $1.34 billion prize paid over 29 years but could also opt for the cash jackpot - $780.5 million. The gas station that sold the prize will also receive a bonus of $500,000.

DES PLAINES, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO