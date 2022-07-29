Cartegraph Launches Right-of-Way Permitting Solution for Local Governments

gisuser.com
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
The world’s first turbine with recyclable blades is now operational
Conventional wind turbine blades end up in landfills after their time is up. Siemens Gamesa's technology can put turbine components back into the circular economy. The company plans to manufacture all turbine blades using this technology by 2040. The world's first wind turbine with a fully recyclable blade has been...
