greenwichsentinel.com
First Selectman announces opening of cooling centers
With another round of heat and humidity forecast for this week and through the weekend, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo announced the opening of several cooling stations around Town for residents seeking relief from the heat. Several facilities have been opened immediately for the comfort and well-being of residents. These...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
greenwichsentinel.com
Blaize Levitan Named GPS Chief Operating Officer
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointment of Mr. Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Mr. Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed GPS. Mr. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the deputy...
Tracking overnight showers ahead of potential heat wave in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says a potential heat wave will begin mid-week.
greenwichsentinel.com
Going Door to Door with Bob Stefanowski
Bob Stefanowski was in Greenwich on Sunday going door to door to chat with voters about the issues they care about most. We caught up with him on Glen Road, near Greenwich Hospital. Asked what issues he is hearing about most in Greenwich, he said two issues are on the...
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Point One Mile Swim Set for August 6
The 33rd Annual Greenwich Point One Mile Swim will be held Saturday, August 6 at Greenwich Point Park. The event is sponsored by the Town of Greenwich and Greenwich Swim Committee. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. and check in opens at 6:30. Water temperature should be around 72F. Heat’s...
Eyewitness News
One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday. It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.
National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Litchfield County
COLEBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents might be asking: “Did I see that right?” Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a funnel cloud – caught on camera by a Litchfield County resident – actually touched-down in the state on Thursday. Justin Parizo said he received a tip from Rogers Cafe in […]
Storm damage reports for western Massachusetts
Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Thursday evening causing torrential rain and flooding.
DEEP officials ask residents to tally turkeys
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s not Thanksgiving, but state officials ask you to keep an eye out for turkey! DEEP officials are encouraging Connecticut residents to take part in a unique task, by keeping a tally of all the hen turkeys, poults (young-of-the-year), and male turkeys they see from now through August 31. This would […]
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
Car lands on vehicles in CT parking lot
Emergency crews responded to a strange crash in Connecticut Monday afternoon.
Highway To Hell If I Know? 5 Connecticut Roads That Lead No Place
Let's face it, abandoned places are creepy and always pretty high up on the cool meter. We are captivated by abandoned houses, mansions, buildings, churches, hospitals, and the always entertaining abandoned asylum. But, what about abandoned or deserted roads? Yes indeed, Connecticut has those too. It wasn't long until I...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Memorial grows after family tragedy in Danbury
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Litchfield County Thursday. The tornado started at 6:35 p.m. in Norfolk about 2 miles south of Dennis Hill State Park, the NWS said. Updated: 10 hours ago. The workers at the Girl's Future Firefighter Camp are preparing young women...
Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man
A body has been discovered by police near the Hudson River and has been identified as a local man. According to City of Beacon Police, the body was found near the shoreline along Dennings Point. The secluded area is part of Hudson Highlands State Park that juts out into the Hudson River. The peninsula is a popular hiking and fishing spot that also contains some abandoned buildings and ruins.
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
These 7 Places In Connecticut Will Make You Feel Like You Entered A Fairy Tale
When it comes to amazing scenery, Connecticut has a lot to offer. From quaint coastlines to state parks filled with trees and waterfalls, there are so many places that are so beautiful they don't even look real.
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Conn. Social Equity Council confirms five retail pot licenses
Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, the state picked the first group of businesses that will grow recreational pot in Connecticut. On Thursday, the first sellers were selected. The state’s Social Equity Council confirmed five social equity applicants who will get retail pot licenses. Social equity applications are considered first under Connecticut law to let communities […]
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
