THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Solid Waste Program continues with the rural dumpsters this week. At the Wheeler site tomorrow morning, the West Liberty location Wednesday morning, and the Rose Hill site Thursday morning. The Highway Department dumpsters along Route 33, northeast of Newton, will be open Saturday from 7:00 to 3:30.
REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS TONIGHT
(OLNEY) The sign up deadline is at 11:00 tonight for the 8th Annual Father Jerry 5K & Fun Run, which is set for Saturday, August 20th, at the Musgrove Park in Olney. The 5K Run & Walk begins at 8:00 that morning, followed by a children’s Fun Run. To register for the event, either as an individual, group, or family, go to the Father Jerry 5K & Fun Run Facebook page & follow the post links. The first 125 Richland County youth, age 18 & under, can sign up free, thanks to the Carrie Winter Trust. All are encouraged to register now.
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
CANCELLED FOR TODAY
(OLNEY) Due to heavy rain and some tree damage in the Olney City Park, today’s Richland County Farmer’s Market is cancelled. The Market will hopefully be back on Friday, later this week. Stay tuned for details. Again, today’s Market in the City Park is cancelled.
12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (8/1/22) at the House of Prayer in Albion from...
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
A local pool will open to the public after years of being closed
SULLIVAN, Ind.( WAWV/WTWO) – The Sullivan City Pool will have many new features. The last time it was open, was over three years ago. July 23 at 11 a.m. the public will be able to enjoy rock walls, enclosed slides, and jump buckets. Director of Public Works for the City of Sullivan JD Wilson said […]
Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
Zachery Padgett, 32, of Washington, was arrested Friday by Washington Police. He was taken into custody on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. Padgett was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. Mario Calles, 20, of Washington, was arrested Friday by WPD...
Crash on US-41 causes delays in Vincennes
A multi-vehicle crash has caused traffic to slow on US-41 N in Vincennes near the SR-61 overpass.
2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes
Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
Wanted Man Arrested in Gibson Co.
A Princeton man wanted on warrants out of Knox and Gibson Counties has been arrested. On Friday, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to locate David Kolb, 59, of Princeton. Kolb had a Level 2 warrant out of...
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10:00pm/Severe Weather Threat Through Overnight Hours
Our listening area has a chance of seeing severe weather this evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Effingham, Jasper, and Crawford counties and to the south until 10:00pm. An isolated threat for thunderstorms exists along a cold front that is moving through Southeast Illinois this...
MARJORIE E. THOMPSON
(CLAY CITY) The funeral service for Marjorie E. Thompson, age 96, of rural Clay City, will be held Thursday morning, August 4, at 10:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Rusk Cemetery, north of Flora. The visitation is Wednesday evening, August 3, from 6:00 until 8:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Marjorie E. Thompson of rural Clay City.
Illinois Man Arrested For Making Meth…On Police Chief’s Property!
Wrong place, wrong time, wrong choice, just freakin' wrong! WHIO7. Ladies and gents, the pleasure is all mine to introduce you to Brian L. Shadwell, who might be the DUMBEST criminal you've ever met. Where to start with this bonehead... Brian was nabbed for trespassing on property near Lake Paradise,...
Local murder cases highlighted on new Dateline show
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dateline’s newest series will focus on two Wabash Valley murders. The show is called “Dateline: The Last Day.” The episode premiering Tuesday on the streaming service “Peacock” focuses on the murders of Vincennes University students Brook Baker and Erica Norman and is now available. Baker was raped and stabbed 11 […]
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
