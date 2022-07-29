Why Beyond Meat Stock Dropped 13% This Week

www.fool.com
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency.
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks.
1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now
Meta Platforms posted its first-ever drop in revenue during the second quarter of 2022. With that aside, it's observing rapid growth in its new short-form video Reels format on Instagram. The company continued to make substantial investments in the metaverse.
Why Energy Stocks Dropped on Monday
Oil is down about 5% in trading on Monday, and that hasn't helped energy stocks. If a manufacturing reading is correct, the manufacturing industry may be in for a contraction period.
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Spiked Higher Today
Warner Bros. Discovery posts its first full quarter of earnings Thursday after forming in April with the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. The company has the No. 1 film in the country, "DC League of Super-Pets."
Why Caterpillar Stock Is Down Today
Caterpillar delivered a solid quarter, but revenue was a little light compared to expectations. The company continues to see strong demand from North America, but other parts of the world are weakening.
Roku's Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?
Its shares plummeted after earnings, but the news wasn't all bad for Roku. The next few quarters will be difficult for the maker of digital media players. But that doesn't mean the company won't succeed over the long haul.
Why Snap Stock Lost 25% in July
Revenue grew just 13% in Q2, and management did not give guidance for Q3. The company also reported a steep loss, raising concerns about share dilution and cash burn.
Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Sealed Air (SEE -8.71%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Oatly Group AB (OTLY -17.35%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Entegris (ENTG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Entegris (ENTG -4.97%) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Entegris Q2 2022 earnings release call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Bill Seymour, VP of investor relations. Please go ahead, sir. Bill Seymour...
EnPro Industries (NPO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EnPro Industries (NPO 3.16%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
Amazon's Q2 Earnings: Returning to the Top?
Amazon shares soared after its second-quarter earnings release. Has the stock finally recovered its mojo?
PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PayPal Holdings (PYPL 1.20%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX 10.81%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now
After a couple of years of hiatus, Mastercard is back to delivering superior investor returns.
Kopin (KOPN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Kopin (KOPN -18.52%) Welcome to the Kopin second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Rich Sneider, chief financial officer.
