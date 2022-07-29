Is Roku's Stock Crash After Earnings an Opportunity?

Kopin (KOPN -18.52%) Welcome to the Kopin second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Rich Sneider, chief financial officer.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO