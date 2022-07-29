Is Roku's Stock Crash After Earnings an Opportunity?

www.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now
Meta Platforms posted its first-ever drop in revenue during the second quarter of 2022. With that aside, it's observing rapid growth in its new short-form video Reels format on Instagram. The company continued to make substantial investments in the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Energy Stocks Dropped on Monday
Oil is down about 5% in trading on Monday, and that hasn't helped energy stocks. If a manufacturing reading is correct, the manufacturing industry may be in for a contraction period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Spiked Higher Today
Warner Bros. Discovery posts its first full quarter of earnings Thursday after forming in April with the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. The company has the No. 1 film in the country, "DC League of Super-Pets." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Roku's Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?
Its shares plummeted after earnings, but the news wasn't all bad for Roku. The next few quarters will be difficult for the maker of digital media players. But that doesn’t mean the company won’t succeed over the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Caterpillar Stock Is Down Today
Caterpillar delivered a solid quarter, but revenue was a little light compared to expectations. The company continues to see strong demand from North America, but other parts of the world are weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Snap Stock Lost 25% in July
Revenue grew just 13% in Q2, and management did not give guidance for Q3. The company also reported a steep loss, raising concerns about share dilution and cash burn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX 10.81%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Global Industrial Company (GIC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Brightcove (BCOV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Brightcove (BCOV 0.48%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug...
Motley Fool
Kopin (KOPN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Kopin (KOPN -18.52%) Welcome to the Kopin second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Rich Sneider, chief financial officer.
Motley Fool
Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Diebold Nixdorf (DBD 18.37%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
These stocks could help investors make a fortune.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $2,000 into $10,000 by 2030
These growth stocks could help patient investors turn a tidy profit by the end of the decade.
Motley Fool
RingCentral (RNG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. RingCentral (RNG 2.03%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug...
Motley Fool
Is ServiceNow Stock a Buy Now?
ServiceNow’s Q2 numbers beat Wall Street’s expectations. Currency headwinds forced it to reduce its full-year forecast. Its core business remains resistant to macro headwinds, and its stock deserves to trade at a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Conduent Incorporated (CNDT -1.29%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Livent Corp. (LTHM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Livent Corp. (LTHM 6.84%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Comments / 0