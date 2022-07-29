ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

2 men accused in Young Dolph appeared in criminal court

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsFXQ_0gxU1QhA00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused of killing rapper Young Dolph appeared in court Friday morning.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith went before Judge Lee Coffee in Criminal Court.

Smith entered the courtroom with his head hanging low.

Johnson was scheduled for a report date.

Smith was scheduled for a bond hearing.

The court hearing was brief.

Their attorneys have said they have a lot of discovery to comb through in the case.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down last November at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

An autopsy report he suffered 22 gunshot wounds during the shooting.

Smith and Johnson were indicted for the murder in January.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. Smith was also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Young Dolph’s brother, who was with him inside Makeda’s Cookies at the time of the shooting.

Johnson was captured in Indiana on Jan. 11.

Smith was arrested on Dec. 9 in Southaven on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz vehicle used in Young Dolph’s murder, according to the office of Shelby County District Attorney Weirich.

Smith’s bond hearing was reset for Sep. 19.

Johnson’s report date was reset for Aug. 2.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Judge delays decision to try teens as adults in pastor’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two teens charged with murdering a Memphis-area pastor during a carjacking returned to court Monday. The court date was to decide on whether or not the two 15-year-olds will be tried as adults. However, the judge did not make a final decision. Instead, she decided...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Southaven, MS
Crime & Safety
Oxford Eagle

Bond hearing for suspect in Jimmie “Jay” Lee rescheduled for Aug. 9

Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington has been charged with felony murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared about three weeks ago.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
KLFY.com

Abused girlfriend whispers ‘help me’ to police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after officers said he pushed his girlfriend’s head underwater and strangled her while her eight-year-old son was present. Officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they talked to Darrell Neal,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Increase in juvenile arrests sparks parenting questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juvenile crime seems to be a crime wave hitting the Memphis community, but who could imagine a 10-year-old being among those caught up in crime? When Memphis police held their special operation with Bartlett last week, they arrested 14 people. Seven of those were juveniles, including a 10-year-old. Jimmy Chambers has worked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

DA candidates clash over abortion prosecutions, sentencing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The contentious race for the job of top prosecutor in Tennessee’s most populous county ends Thursday, when voters decide between the current Republican district attorney and a Democratic challenger in a contest that’s gained some national attention as the two clash on a new state sentencing law and prosecuting abortion providers.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Woman shot at in Germantown Parkway traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was shot at on North Germantown Parkway while sitting in traffic, Memphis police said. Police responded to an aggravated assault July 27 along North Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova. Investigators say the man behind the wheel of a gray 2016 Ford Escape cut the victim off in traffic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Criminal Court#Violent Crime#Mercedes Benz#Cox Media Group
WREG

Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a simple assault on Humphreys Boulevard at the Baptist East Children’s hospital. The security guard told police three unknown suspects, two women and one man, came in the hospital and attacked him and other security officers. The victims told police they...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

3 Men Burglarize 16 Cars at East Memphis Hotel

Police are looking for three black men responsible for burglarizing 16 cars at an East Memphis hotel. On Friday, the burglars allegedly jumped out of a white four-door sedan and started ransacking cars at the Doubletree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department. Law enforcement posted photos...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Deadly Shooting in South Memphis

A man was killed Monday night in a South Memphis shooting that left a woman injured, according to law enforcement. Memphis police responded to a shooting at 11:32 p.m. at 761 Walker Avenue near Metropolitan Baptist Church. The woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, Memphis Fire said.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
116K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy