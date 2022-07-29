Colorado breweries win 15 awards at US Open Beer Championship

If you love vino, just imagine creating your own successful wine company. It’s not easy, but these purveyors, all Black women, have done it. Here’s why that’s a big deal. According to the Association of African American Vintners president Phil Long (of Longevity Wines), there are more than 11,000 wineries in the US and less than 100 are Black owned. That’s 1/10th of one percent! It’s time to support and endorse our winemakers. From all around the country, these ladies have managed to make fine wines that have attracted a major following and brought some much-needed color to the industry. Get to know more about them and how you can sip in support.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO