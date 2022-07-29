ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/29/22)

Originally Posted On: https://chicagodogbitelawyer.com/illinois-dangerous-dog-law/. According to recent data, 32.4% of households in Illinois own a dog, which equates to approximately 1.5 million dogs living within the state. While many of these households have loving relationships with their dogs, and some even serve a vital role in people’s lives as guide dogs, it’s important to acknowledge that sometimes dogs will behave in ways that pose a threat to you or other people in your community. Dog attacks are an unfortunate reality of the world we live in. And just like any other animal attack, whether it’s a wild or domestic animal, dog attacks can leave lasting scars and have life-changing consequences for victims. Fortunately, the state of Illinois has laws that aim to either prevent dog attacks, or to hold dog owners accountable for the injury that their dog causes. Read on for more information about how Illinois determines whether a dog is legally dangerous.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO