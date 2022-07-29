ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/29/22)

www.freedom929.com
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
NYC, Illinois and three other states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has announced it will destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries to settle a lawsuit filed by New York City and four states. The city and California had initially filed a lawsuit against the agency...
Illinois settles in cigarette suit
Illinois, New York City and three other states that sued the U.S. Postal Service have announced a settlement in which the agency agreed it will destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had initially filed the lawsuit in 2019. They...
WEEKLY CROP REPORT FOR ILLINOIS
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Illinois Crop Progress Report from the USDA, there were 5.4 days suitable for field work on average last week throughout the state. Illinois’ average temperature was 72.2 degrees last week, 2.5 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.43 inches last week, 0.59 inches above normal. As of Sunday, the statewide corn silking reached 91 percent, with corn in the dough stage at 31 percent, both at just below the five year average. Soybeans blooming are at 76 percent, with 37 percent setting pods, both below the five year average. The crop conditions are holding steady for both corn and soybeans at 74 percent and 68 percent good to excellent, respectively.
KTEN.com
Illinois Dangerous Dog Law: What You Need to Know
Originally Posted On: https://chicagodogbitelawyer.com/illinois-dangerous-dog-law/. According to recent data, 32.4% of households in Illinois own a dog, which equates to approximately 1.5 million dogs living within the state. While many of these households have loving relationships with their dogs, and some even serve a vital role in people’s lives as guide dogs, it’s important to acknowledge that sometimes dogs will behave in ways that pose a threat to you or other people in your community. Dog attacks are an unfortunate reality of the world we live in. And just like any other animal attack, whether it’s a wild or domestic animal, dog attacks can leave lasting scars and have life-changing consequences for victims. Fortunately, the state of Illinois has laws that aim to either prevent dog attacks, or to hold dog owners accountable for the injury that their dog causes. Read on for more information about how Illinois determines whether a dog is legally dangerous.
Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday. This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property. “We have all kinds of […]
Monkeypox Declared Public Health Emergency in Illinois by Governor
Illinois Governor declares public health emergency following over 500 cases of monkeypox being reported in the state. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declares state of emergency due to MonkeypoxWikipedia.
Illinois is among best states for health care in 2022
A new report on the best and worst states for health care gives favorable reviews for Illinois. The financial website MoneyGeek analyzed a wide array of statistics, from health outcomes, to health access and cost to determine how states rank in terms of health care. MoneyGeek also consulted health industry...
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
PHOTOS: Severe flooding across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Severe flooding hit several areas across central Illinois Tuesday morning. You can check out the latest weather updates by clicking here.
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Extreme rainfall in southern Illinois causing flash flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologists are watching a line of storms forming near St. Louis. They are tied to rain-cooled air that has pushed west from the heavy storms in eastern Illinois. They may reach the St. Louis area this afternoon. Central Illinois has been getting pounded...
Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference
The McKinney Fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. Police investigating after 4 teens shot at Fla. apartment complex. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. No one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how...
Dinosaurs a new addition to Illinois State Fair
We all know that we’re into fair season — the Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Monday — but we’re also getting closer to state fairs. This year, dinosaurs are taking over the Illinois State Fairgrounds. When you go to the Illinois State Fair, you expect to...
WATCH: 97-Year-Old Illinois Farmer Had Johnny Carson in Stitches
JOHNNY CARSON -- AT HIS BEST WITH REGULAR FOLKS. But perhaps the funniest episodes were ones where everyday, ordinary people appeared for whatever reasons and Johnny made them feel right at home. A classic interaction involved a woman who collected potato chips that looked like other objects--a pear, a pumpkin, a camel, among others. Her reaction in this clip is one of the best moments in Tonight Show history:
Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options
The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
4 Positive Things That Illinois Actually Excels At
It's no secret that Illinois has its struggles, but what state doesn't?. While Illinois' mess may be more extreme than other states in the nation, I still can't bring myself to completely S@%t on it to everyone who will listen 24/7...I'm just not that kind of person. Do I get frustrated? Sure! Do I hate how much money we pay in taxes? Absolutely! Am I moving out of Illinois soon? NOPE, so I better make the best of it.
