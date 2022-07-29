ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Missing Monongalia County Man Search Suspended

FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder, who was reported missing on July 27, 2022. Search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Motorists in Harrison County to Experience Delays into Friday as Result of Paving and Shoulder Work

FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on County Route 46, Romines Mill Road, from the junction of County Route 48, East Main Street, to the junction of WV 20, Buckhannon Pike, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. that began Monday, August 1, 2022, and will run through Friday, August 12, 2022, for paving and shoulder work.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Attorney General's Mobile Office Announces Area Stops for August Including One in Harrison County

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

