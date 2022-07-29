ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgrz.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda man facing manslaughter charge following fight

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has been arraigned on charges for the death of a 19-year-old during an April 20 fight. Michael Atkinson, 22, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony).
TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Aurora, NY
Crime & Safety
City
East Aurora, NY
City
Aurora, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Atv#East Aurora Police
NewsChannel 36

Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County

POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
YATES COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State Police BCI investigating armed robbery at casino in Cattaraugus County

An armed robbery at a casino in Cattaraugus County is under investigation. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Machias are investigating the hold up that occurred shortly before 11 pm Saturday at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Springs Casino in the town of Ischua. The unidentified male suspect entered the casino displaying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and carrying a cloth shopping bag. The suspect approached the cashier cage where he demanded money. The suspect appeared to be an average build white male and approximately 5’9”. He was wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim. The suspect appeared to be wearing transparent gloves with the words LOVE either tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on the gloves. The suspect left on foot with U.S. currency in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional U.S. currency.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
chautauquatoday.com

Domestic Dispute in Randolph Area Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Woman

A Jamestown woman was taken into custody after Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a domestic dispute between two females in the Randolph area over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Windmill Road shortly before 8:15 AM Sunday and located a vehicle trying to leave the scene. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and found both females inside. An investigation revealed that one of the females, 45-year-old Tammy Wendell, had a warrant out for her arrest. She was taken into custody and issued an appearance ticket, and she is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court at a later date. Deputies add that a domestic incident report was filed, and both females were released due to no charges present.
RANDOLPH, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sinclairville man charged with attempted assault

A Sinclairville man has been charged with attempted assault in the 3rd degree after an incident on Main Street in Sinclairville Monday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 12:30 pm, and an investigation determined that 31-year-old Ronald Duman, Jr. allegedly struck another individual. Deputies transported Duman to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police locate missing 14-year-old boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say La'Ron Winston, 14, has been located safe and has been reunited with family. This update comes nearly an hour after police posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating Winston. Original story:. The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County woman dies after rollover crash in Clay, troopers say

Clay, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman from Oswego County died Saturday morning after her vehicle rolled over and crashed into several trees in Clay, troopers said. Kayla M. Fitzsimmons, 31, of Central Square, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent at about 6:19 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Verplank Road, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said Saturday in a news release.
CLAY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy