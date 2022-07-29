16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident

www.wgrz.com
Parish Man Dies Following Motorcycle, Car Crash In Mexico
MEXICO, NY – State Police is investigating a motorcycle/car crash that occurred on Friday, July 29, at the intersection of State Route 104 and the I-81 southbound exit ramp in the town of Mexico, Oswego County. According to police, on July 29, 2022, at 5:17 p.m., a 2015 Dodge...
Town of Tonawanda man facing manslaughter charge following fight
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has been arraigned on charges for the death of a 19-year-old during an April 20 fight. Michael Atkinson, 22, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony).
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Buffalo man sentenced for killing another driver in Bailey Avenue crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to time in prison for killing another driver in a 2020 Bailey Avenue crash. Cameryon Nelson, 24, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison. Nelson was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and acquitted...
City of Tonawanda Police asking for public's help locating missing 14-year-old boy
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Police say Sante Ekiss was last seen in the City of Tonawanda around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Ekiss is said to be 5 feet 4...
BPD investigating fatal crash
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 1 a.m. on Broadway and Bailey Avenue.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
Shoplifting suspects who led high-speed chase caught in Medina, NCSO says
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men and a woman are in custody after a shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the County Sheriff’s office. At the time of the chase, a Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch that spike strips were used in an attempt […]
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
State Police BCI investigating armed robbery at casino in Cattaraugus County
An armed robbery at a casino in Cattaraugus County is under investigation. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Machias are investigating the hold up that occurred shortly before 11 pm Saturday at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Springs Casino in the town of Ischua. The unidentified male suspect entered the casino displaying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and carrying a cloth shopping bag. The suspect approached the cashier cage where he demanded money. The suspect appeared to be an average build white male and approximately 5’9”. He was wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim. The suspect appeared to be wearing transparent gloves with the words LOVE either tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on the gloves. The suspect left on foot with U.S. currency in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional U.S. currency.
Asha's Farm Sanctuary owner arrested for grand larceny of cows, arraigned in Niagara County court
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The owner of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows to their owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane was arrested for third-degree grand larceny (a class "D" felony). She was arraigned at the Niagara County Correctional Facility in front...
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
Domestic Dispute in Randolph Area Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Woman
A Jamestown woman was taken into custody after Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a domestic dispute between two females in the Randolph area over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Windmill Road shortly before 8:15 AM Sunday and located a vehicle trying to leave the scene. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and found both females inside. An investigation revealed that one of the females, 45-year-old Tammy Wendell, had a warrant out for her arrest. She was taken into custody and issued an appearance ticket, and she is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court at a later date. Deputies add that a domestic incident report was filed, and both females were released due to no charges present.
Teen in critical condition after East Aurora ATV crash
A 16-year-old teenager is in critical condition after striking a tree while riding an ATV in East Aurora.
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
NYSP asking for help locating man in Dansville larceny investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Wayland are asking for assistance in locating an individual regarding recent larceny investigations in the Town of Dansville. NYSP is asking for assistance in identifying the man and the pickup truck pictured. Police said that the pickup appears to be an older model extended cab Ford […]
Sinclairville man charged with attempted assault
A Sinclairville man has been charged with attempted assault in the 3rd degree after an incident on Main Street in Sinclairville Monday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 12:30 pm, and an investigation determined that 31-year-old Ronald Duman, Jr. allegedly struck another individual. Deputies transported Duman to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Buffalo Police locate missing 14-year-old boy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say La'Ron Winston, 14, has been located safe and has been reunited with family. This update comes nearly an hour after police posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating Winston. Original story:. The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the...
Oswego County woman dies after rollover crash in Clay, troopers say
Clay, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman from Oswego County died Saturday morning after her vehicle rolled over and crashed into several trees in Clay, troopers said. Kayla M. Fitzsimmons, 31, of Central Square, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent at about 6:19 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Verplank Road, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said Saturday in a news release.
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
