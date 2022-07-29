ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen feared to have suffered season-ending knee injury

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen went down during a Thursday training camp session. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It's been approximately 24 hours since Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen went down and was carted off the field with a left knee injury during training camp. In an update later Thursday, multiple reports said the fear was that Jensen's injury was "serious."

While there's still no definitive word on what happened to the 31-year-old, it sounds like Bucs fans should be expecting the worst.

