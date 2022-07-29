ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former British Ambassador to the U.S. Christopher Meyer dies at 78

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUMDA_0gxU0ENt00

July 29 (UPI) -- Former British Ambassador to the United States Christopher Meyer died this week following a stroke, officials said on Friday. He was 78.

Meyer was stricken by the stroke recently while he was on vacation in the French Alps. He died on Wednesday.

The former British ambassador was the country's top diplomat to the United States between 1997 and 2003, during the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. He was appointed to the post by then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

"Saddened to hear of the death of Sir Christopher Meyer," Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted Friday.

"He was a dedicated public servant throughout his career and devoted his life to international diplomacy."

Meyer was known for his love of colorful socks and wrote posts under the name "Sir Socks" on Twitter. He joined the British Foreign Office in 1966 before going on to become Blair's top spokesperson and take a brief stint as British ambassador to Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCa3v_0gxU0ENt00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those who acknowledged Meyer's death this week. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI

The post of ambassador to the United States is considered the most prestigious diplomatic assignment in London, much like the U.S. ambassadorship to Britain is the United States' top diplomatic post.

In his autobiography D.C. Confidential, Meyer was critical of Blair for essentially giving Bush a blank check for British support for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in the early 2000s.

"Very sad to see former British Ambassador to the U.S. Christopher Meyer has died," British Ambassador to the United States Karen Pierce said in a tweet.

"He was a great diplomat and a great character."

After he left the diplomatic post, Meyer became chairman of Britain's press watchdog agency and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998.

In 2018, two teenagers were accused of attacking Meyer at a London subway station when he was 74. The assault put him in the hospital.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Draupadi Murmu. What Happened: In his message to Murmu, Kim hailed North Korea’s “long-standing and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation” with India, according to the statement released by the North Korean Foreign Affairs ministry.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meyer
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Karen Pierce
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
Daily Mail

Top Putin weapons designer, 46, dies in mysterious circumstances 'undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression' as war rages in Ukraine

One of Vladimir Putin's top weapons designers has died in mysterious circumstances as he 'underwent treatment to combat anxiety disorders and depression'. Dmitry Konoplev, 46, headed the defence-related Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which is behind the lethal Pantsir missile system used in the war in Ukraine. In total, the organisation...
HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#French
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
412K+
Followers
61K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy