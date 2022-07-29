Commonwealth Games: Birmingham bull a tourist attraction

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
purewow.com
Prince Charles’s Snazzy Entrance Stole the Show at the Birmingham Opening Ceremony
Prince Charles is pulling out all the stops for the Birmingham XXII Commonwealth Games. Today, the 73-year-old royal arrived in Birmingham for the highly anticipated opening ceremony. Prince Charles entered Alexander Stadium in a parade of vintage cars, bringing up the rear in his own personal Aston Martin, which he parked near the stage.
U.K.・
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
EXCLUSIVE: I was homeless, then a refugee… now I represent England: The incredible story of weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet who will compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - the city where he was housed while seeking asylum
It is fair to say Cyrille Tchatchet has experienced an eventful eight years since he last appeared at a Commonwealth Games. ‘I was homeless, then I was a refugee, now I am a proud British citizen,’ the weightlifter tells Sportsmail. He is only scratching the surface of a...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Welsh fans turn Birmingham red
For one day only, a Birmingham suburb became a tiny part of Wales as Commonwealth Games marathon runners raced around city streets. Welsh flags and red shirts were to the fore in Selly Park, close to Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park, as three of the nation's marathon runners - Natasha Cockram, Clara Evans and Dewi Griffiths - were roared on by several dozen vocal supporters on Saturday.
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
BBC
Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre
The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
Even the monarchy doesn’t want a new royal yacht. But Liz Truss does
Royal Yacht Britannia was decommissioned in 1997. Now the Tory leadership hopeful is backing another one despite minimal public and political support
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
BBC
Hillsborough Park: Boy bailed after girl, 13, stabbed
A boy arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old girl has been bailed and placed on a curfew, police have said. The 13-year-old boy was detained after the girl was stabbed at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, on Tuesday. South Yorkshire Police said the teen was bailed after advice...
BBC
Brummies' guide to Birmingham and beyond
As Birmingham hosts the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the eyes of the world have turned to the city, with over a million people expected to visit during the sporting spectacular. Here born, bred and adopted Brummies tell BBC News what they think are the must-see parts of the city. From Industrial...
BBC
Man appears in court over Birmingham shootings
A man has appeared in court charged with a string of shootings in Birmingham. Sameer Khan, 26, of Highfield Road in the city, has been accused of opening fire at properties in his own street and others in Alum Rock - almost every day between 24 July and 28 July.
BBC
Raymond Ellis: More jail for pervert snared by DNA decades on
A sex attacker who dodged justice for more than 30 years has had his sentence for brutally assaulting a teenage girl increased. Raymond Ellis attacked the girl in Sheffield when she was aged 17 in 1987. He went untraced for the crime, until a DNA swab was re-examined in 2019,...
BBC
Man killed in Wood Green shooting named
A man who was shot dead in north London on Sunday has been named by police. Camilo Palacio, 23, from Enfield, was killed on High Road, Wood Green, by a gunshot wound to the chest - the second fatal shooting in north London within 24 hours. Police were called to...
Rail strikes leave Commonwealth Games city with almost no trains
‘Special shuttle’ one of few services running in Birmingham after the latest industrial action on the network
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
Comments / 0