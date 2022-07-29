Plastics Exec Recruitment Firm Grows with Industry

www.plasticstoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
WCPO
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink
MONROE — Most malls are struggling these days, as anchor stores close and others follow them out. But at Cincinnati's biggest outlet mall -- Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe, Ohio -- just the opposite is happening, as it is adding a half dozen new stores this summer and fall.
spectrumnews1.com
After 20 years and millions of dollars of investment, College Hill developers cap off Hamilton Avenue revitalization with luxury apartments
CINCINNATI — When Seth Walsh came to College Hill seven years ago, the neighborhood looked different. Its business district had faded, an empty Kroger stood as an eyesore along the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare and the housing stock was stagnant and aging. At the helm of the neighborhood’s development...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
linknky.com
Logistics company wins city incentive approval to relocate to Crestview Hills
A local logistics company won approval for incentives to move its operations to Crestview Hills. Crestview Hills city council last week held a special meeting and unanimously approved (4-0) the incentive package for Ft. Mitchell-based Whitehorse Freight, which plans to move to 2670 Chancellor Drive in the Thomas More Office Park.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
miamistudent.net
Letter to the Editor: Dear Miami U, We are paying attention and committed to change
During the summer of 2020, Miami University students created the @dearmiamiu Instagram account. The account shared anonymous posts from students and alumni describing their experiences with racism, homophobia and other forms of hate, marginalization and exclusion as well as stories of sexual and interpersonal violence on Miami’s campuses. After a two-year hiatus, the account has become active again this summer.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years
CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Wing Week returns this month: Here's all the restaurants participating
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Wing Week is returning for a second straight year!. Spanning from August 22-28, participating Wing Week locations will offer six wings for $7, with over 30 restaurants taking part. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year! After listening to feedback following...
spectrumnews1.com
Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati businessman pleads guilty to tax evasion, money laundering
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man who operated multiple businesses has pleaded guilty to tax evasion and money laundering. John Franklin Brock, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and one count of money laundering last Thursday. Brock was charged in June, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office...
Why are gas prices different from neighborhood to neighborhood?
Cincinnati resident Terry Donald said the prices he sees in Westwood are much higher than those in nearby Cheviot or Colerain Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
WKRC
Federal lawsuit reveals allegations of fraud, other possible criminal acts by local mayor
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A federal lawsuit reveals allegations of fraud and other potentially criminal acts by a local mayor. A Local 12 investigation shows Allstate Insurance Company is refusing to pay the claim the mayor of Lebanon made after his house burned down. The fire occurred nearly a year...
Comments / 0